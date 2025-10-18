South Park Representative Talks Stunning Season Change

South Park’s twenty-seventh season was surrounded by controversy, even before the episodes landed on Comedy Central. With the arrival of the latest installment on October 15th, many were stunned to discover that we were no longer in season twenty-seven. Instead, the season had ended, and the latest installment poking fun at the likes of Donald Trump, Peter Thiel, and J.D. Vance kicked off season twenty-eight. While an official statement has yet to be released by Matt Stone and Trey Parker regarding the change, an official representative had some words to share regarding the shortened seasons.

In speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the representative of Stone and Parker stated that season twenty-seven was always meant to be five episodes long, with season twenty-eight looking to be the same. While many fans assumed that the twenty-seventh season would be ten episodes total, Comedy Central had never billed the installments released this year as all being a part of one season. Luckily, fans won’t be waiting too long for South Park’s next episode as it has been confirmed to arrive on Wednesday, October 29th. While the story of the upcoming installment remains a mystery, the release date being so close to Halloween means that there is a strong possibility that the Paramount series is about to get a little spooky.

The Future Looks Bright For South Park

South Park certainly hasn’t been holding anything back in seasons twenty-seven and twenty-eight, with the devil himself preparing to give birth to the anti-Christ. The father is none other than US President Donald Trump, who isn’t too happy with this fact and is working behind the scenes to stop the baby from being born. Unfortunately for the animated Trump, his plans have been unsuccessful so far, and it seems that the baby is coming one way or another.

On top of the wild shenanigans in the White House, the boys are having a good time with the viral trend of “67,” though this hilarity is harming Cartman. Thanks to being unable to control his laughter, Eric has been fighting for his life, with none other than Peter Thiel attempting to get to the bottom of his affliction. Even though we are in a new season, it’s clear that the animated series is continuing some of its wildest storylines.

While South Park’s seasons twenty-seven and twenty-eight aren’t sticking to a weekly release schedule, fans won’t be waiting that long for the upcoming episodes. Here’s when you can expect the remainder of season twenty-eight to hit Comedy Central:

Episode 2 – October 29th

Episode 3 – November 12th

Episode 4 – November 26th

Episode 5 – December 10th

Luckily, South Park has been confirmed for multiple future seasons on Comedy Central and Paramount+, meaning that Trey Parker and Matt Stone will be plenty busy in the years to come.

