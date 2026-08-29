Spectacular Spider-Man’s Creator Talks Sequel Efforts

There have been more animated takes on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man than we can count at this point, for good reason. Peter Parker’s journey is an easy one to chronicle in the animation department, though there remains one entry in his long tale that fans are still dying to see. After two seasons, Spectacular Spider-Man came to an end, and many hoped the series would return for a third season. Unfortunately, nothing has been confirmed regarding a revival for Spectacular, but this doesn’t mean that creator Greg Weisman is giving up on bringing back this take on the web-spinner.

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For those who don’t know, Spectacular Spider-Man first debuted in 2008, once again following Peter as a high schooler. It ended after its second season thanks to the animation rights of Spidey swinging from Sony to Marvel, and Weisman’s plans to create several more seasons in the future were dashed. Despite this fact, Greg has wanted to return to his take on Spidey for some time, even confirming that he had talks with Marvel about continuing the universe as a comic book series. With Weisman being well familiar with creating stories for the comic medium, the Spectacular creator said this about his plans of bringing back the series: “I have tried. People always overestimate my influence and underestimate my desire to work on the stuff I love.”

The Spectacular Plans That Would Never Be

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In the past, Weisman has gone into detail regarding what he had originally planned for his Peter Parker. The creator hoped to give the series around five seasons, with Greg even hoping to one day give this Spidey a movie of his own. Taking Peter to college, Wesiman previously talked about bringing in several more Marvel villains into the mix when they didn’t get the chance to debut in seasons one and two. Antagonists like Hobgoblin and Carnage were in the mix, though it seems that seeing Roderick Kingsley and Cletus Kasady achieve their supervillain status might never hit the screen.

One of the biggest ways that The Spectacular Spider-Man would return is thanks to the animated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In the reality-hopping adventure, Miles Morales took center stage, though Spectacular voice actor Josh Keaton returned to the role of his Peter to give Miles a much-needed pep talk. With Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse hitting theaters in 2027, many are left to wonder if there will be a spectacular return in the film’s runtime. In the past, Weisman has brought back his canceled series via comic books, such as in the case of Disney’s Gargoyles, so fingers crossed that we might one day see his take on Marvel’s New York City do the same.

Via Cartoon Base