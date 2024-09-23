Spice and Wolf Reboot Lands Season 2 Order

Spice and Wolf's big anime remake has wrapped up its run of episodes for the year, and it's going to continue with a second season of the series! As part of the 15th anniversary for the debut of the original TV anime adaptation of Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura's original light novel series, Spice and Wolf made a comeback this year with a brand new anime series. Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf made its debut earlier this Spring, and had a full two cour run taking on arcs fans might have seen in the original anime series from years ago.

The second half of the new series then kicked its run in even more with a new arc that had not been adapted in that original anime series. This was the first time fans got to see this new arc animated with its take on the Legend of the Pagan Gods arc, and it's opened up the remake series to a whole new kind of potential future. Thankfully, that future is looking bright as the anime has confirmed that the new series is coming back for a whole new run of episodes with Season 2 now in the works.

(Photo: Poster for Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf Season 2 - Passione)

Spice and Wolf Remake to Continue With Season 2

Following the release of the final episode of Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf for the Summer, it was officially announced that the series would be returning for Season 2. Outside of the new visual celebrating the announcement featuring a new look at Holo, there is currently no available release window or date for the new episodes as of the time of this publication. The first season of this remake kicked off its two cour run earlier this Spring, and ran for over 20 episodes before it came to an end with the ending Summer season.

Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf has already started to adapt new material from the original light novels not seen in the first TV anime series, and a second season opens the reboot up to even more possibilities. The first TV anime series ran for 24 episodes with two OVA specials during its run, and now this remake will be officially crossing that mark when it returns for a new season. If that new season has even more episodes in tow, then the franchise will be expanding with its fullest adaptation of the original light novels yet.

What Is Spice and Wolf?

Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is a remade version of the TV anime adaptation for the Spice and Wolf light novels. This new series takes it all on from the very beginning as a young merchant named Kraft Lawrence is traveling around the world and soon meets a young girl named Holo, a girl with ears and a tail. She reveals herself to actually be the god of harvest, and has grown disillusioned with the fact that the rest of the people in the small town around her having seemingly forgotten to pay their respects.

Teaming up with Kraft from that point on, Holo wants to head home as she and Kraft travel across the land and deal with things that happen along the way. It's a quiet story focused on these two characters, so it's definitely worth a visit if you are even slightly interested in all of it. Especially after it's been brought back in a whole new way thanks to this remade version. You can now find all episodes of Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf so far now streaming with Crunchyroll.