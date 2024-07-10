Spice and Wolf Reboot Debuts New Opening, Ending: Watch

Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is working its way through the second half of its remake anime series this Summer, and with the new episodes has debuted a new opening and ending theme sequence! Spice and Wolf returned to screens earlier this year as part of the celebration of the milestone 15th anniversary for Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura’s original light novel franchise. This reboot anime series has been one of the more successful relaunches for an anime franchise this year, and fans will continue to see new episodes through its second half airing through the Summer 2024 anime schedule.

Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf has kicked off the second cour of its remake with a new opening and ending theme sequence to help celebrate. The new opening theme is titled “Sign” as performed by Aimer, and you can check out the creditless version of it in the video above. As for the new ending theme, it’s titled “Ringo to Kimi” as performed by neriame and you can find a creditless version of this sequence in the video below as well.

Where to Watch Spice and Wolf 2024

Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is now in the midst of its second half of episodes airing through the Summer 2024 anime schedule. New members to the cast joining for the second cour include the likes of Saeko Chiba as Fermi Amarti, Rikiya Koyama as Marc Cole, Kahoru Sasajima as Lant, and Akeno Watanabe as Dian Rubens. They’ll be joining the returning mainstays from the original anime cast, Jun Fukuyama as Kraft Lawrence, Ami Koshimnizu as Holo, and Mai Nakahara as Norah Arendt.

If you wanted to catch up with the reboot anime’s episodes thus far, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll, and they will continue to stream the reboot’s new episodes alongside their release in Japan as well. They tease what to expect from Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf anime series as such:

“Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north.”