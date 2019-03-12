‘Spider-Verse’ Gets Creepy ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Makeover

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced Spider-Man to a whole wide universe of other Spider-Man incarnations, and it was the closest to anime any of these Spider-Man films have ever gotten.

Anime fans have taken a particular shine to the animated film because of this, and one fan took this to a creepy new level by giving a scene an unnerving JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure makeover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Artist @returnoftheclaw threw fans for a loop recently with this hilariously dark take on Spider-Verse‘s Peter Parker. Taking the innocuous scene where Peter is eating a burger and fries, this edit gives the scene a sinister twist by combining it with a famous Kira moment from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable.

Yoshikage Kira is a serial killer villain in the fourth iteration of the famous series, and his debut is most remembered for his quirky tendency to eat off of a dismembered hand from one of his victims. He first bumps into Jotaro and the others when he hides a decaying hand in a burger bag, so this mash-up works on too many levels. It makes Peter’s face of delight all the more distressing when one imagines how Kira eats his food in much the same way.

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has netted multiple awards nominations and even took home an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film.

The film stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Mahershala Ali as Uncle Aaron, Liev Schreiber as Wilson Fisk, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, and Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales. Here’s an excerpt from ComicBook.com’s review, and you can find the full review here.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!