SpongeBob Is Getting Its Very Own Christmas Special This Year: Watch the First Look

SpongeBob SquarePants probably has one of the most memorable Christmas episodes of all time, and now it’s getting ready to surpass this with a new stop-motion animated Christmas special coming for the holidays this year! SpongeBob SquarePants is now in the midst of celebrating the 25th anniversary since its very first episode aired with Nickelodeon, and thus SpongeBob has been hitting the world with all sorts of fun new projects and collaborations like its Wendy’s takeover. The animated series has had some of the biggest moments over the years, and has since launched all sorts of spinoffs, feature films, video games, specials, and much more. Now it’s entering a whole new dimension.

Paramount and Nickelodeon have announced that SpongeBob SquarePants is getting a new Christmas special that’s going to be much different than any of the other specials it’s done for the 25th anniversary thus far. Titled SpongeBob & Sandy’s Country Christmas, this new special will be entirely stop-motion animated and is currently scheduled for a release with Nickelodeon and Paramount+ some time this December. To showcase how this will actually look, Nickelodeon has released the first look clip from the upcoming SpongeBob stop-motion holiday special below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What to Know for SpongeBob’s Christmas Special

SpongeBob & Sandy’s Country Christmas is currently scheduled for a release in December later this year with Nickelodeon and Paramount+. This will be a half hour long special, and will be bringing back Sandy’s extended family from their debut in the recently released Netflix distributed film, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie. Each of the members of the family will be reprising their respective roles with Craig Robinson as Pa Cheeks, Johnny Knoxville as Randy Cheeks, and Grey Delisle as Ma Cheeks, Granny Cheeks, Rosie and Rowdy Cheeks all confirmed to return for the new holiday special.

Nickelodeon had quite a lot more to celebrate for SpongeBob SquarePants‘ 25th anniversary beyond this new Christmas special too. During the special panel for the franchise as part of New York Comic Con 2024, it was also announced that The Patrick Star Show spinoff series has been such a success in its own right that it has also been picked up for Seasons 4 and 5. With Season 3 of the animated series only recently making its premiere with Nickelodeon with a new holiday special to help kick off its own run, this renewal comes at a great time for the franchise overall.

Nickelodeon

What’s Next for SpongeBob?

SpongeBob SquarePants, “Snow Yellow and the Seven Jellies,” is a new special currently scheduled for a premiere with Nickelodeon later this November. This is also another special crafted in celebration of the animated series’ 25th anniversary and seems to be mirroring the Snow White and the Seven Dwarves classic fairy tale for its new take on SpongeBob and his friends. That’s not all either as there is currently another feature film now in the works on a theatrical release some time in late 2025.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is currently scheduled for a release on December 19, 2025 and will be released in theaters. The story for the upcoming film has shared very few details as to what to expect, but it’s been confirmed that SpongeBob will be dealing with the Flying Dutchman’s ghost and he’ll be voiced by Star Wars and Regular Show star Mark Hamill (who is also set to return for the now in the works Regular Show sequel series, reportedly titled Regular Show: Lost Tapes). But as the 25th anniversary celebration continues, there’s clearly going to be even more SpongeBob SquarePants in the works in the future.