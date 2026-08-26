SpongeBob SquarePants Recreates One Piece Opening And Classic Anime Moments in Latest Crossover

McDonald’s has had a long history of focusing on animated projects, whether they be television series and/or feature-length films. In recent years, the fast food chain has been noticing the rise in anime, even going so far as to create a special collaboration with Studio Pierrot in 2024. While “WcDonald’s” might not be a major part of the latest campaign, McDonald’s is still returning to the “anime well” to capitalize on the medium. Most recently, the chain has created an unbelievable crossover that features Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants and One Piece, with the latest video seeing Bikini Bottom’s finest recreating pivotal anime scenes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the latest crossover video, SpongeBob and his fellow NickToons under the sea recreate not just one of the biggest One Piece openings, but also some key moments from the franchise. One in particular is the now-legendary “nothing happened” scene from Roronoa Zoro. Taking place during the Thriller Bark Arc, Zoro takes on the pain of Monkey D. Luffy to save his captain following the fight against Moria and Kuma, leaving him quite worse for wear. Hilariously, the new McDonald’s video sees Patrick taking on the part of the Straw Hats’ resident swordsman, with a Squidward Sanji stumbling upon him. You can check out the new crossover video below, along with a new look at the Happy Meal figures that will be hitting quite a few McDonald’s restaurants this month.

New commercial for the McDonald’s SpongeBob SquarePants x One Piece collaboration.



Releases sequentially in over 60 regions starting August 2026.#OnePiece pic.twitter.com/fC3bbMuT4h — One Piece Merch News (@OPMerchandise) August 25, 2026

Luffy Lives in a Pineapple Under The Sea

Paramount & Toei Animation

As of the writing of this article, the McDonald’s tie-in that brings together these two animated franchises has yet to reveal the official date when it will arrive in the physical restaurants. Across over sixty countries, the planned roll-out for the Happy Meal figurines will land this month and in September. Ironically enough, the crossover won’t be making landfall in the country that first started the Straw Hats’ nautical adventures, as Japan is left out of the release. Luckily, the country has had more than a few One Piece exclusives over the years, as Japan has featured One Piece gyms, lands dedicated to the shonen franchise, and much more.

Ironically enough, not only did both franchises begin in the late ’90s, but the stories of SpongeBob and Luffy are still releasing new installments to this day. With One Piece announcing that the shonen franchise is in its final saga, many fans are wondering whether the Nickelodeon series or Eiichiro Oda’s tale will end first. An official anime crossover hasn’t been confirmed for these two sea-based series, though the recent commercials have proven that the tales of Nickelodeon and Shueisha work well with one another, and fingers crossed this helps to create far more anime crossovers in the future.