Spy x Family Readies for Blu-ray Releases With Cute New Art

Spy x Family is gearing up for its Blu-ray release across shelves in Japan, and has revealed some cute new art for the occasion! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has made one of the biggest anime adaptation debuts of the Spring 2022 anime schedule so far, and a large reason the series has taken over is the appeal of its central trio of characters. But the shenanigans are only getting started from here on out as fans will finally get to see the Forger family all together and living their happy family lives as best as they can after being so quickly put together.

Spy x Family will be launching its Blu-ray releases across Japan in just a matter of weeks now that the anime has debuted as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule. The series has been such a hit with fans as they have met Loid, Anya, and Yor Forger (along with all of their respective secrets) and the promise of all of their interactions is what's fueling the hype for future episodes. This is the central appeal for the new art for the Blu-ray release as each of the pieces showcases a quiet part of their lives. You can check them out below from the series' official Twitter account:

If you wanted to catch Spy x Family for yourself now that the anime is in full swing, you can find the new episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin to describe the series as such, "Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services' Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, "Twilight," on a top-secretmission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania's National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations."

The synopsis continues with, "This mission is known as 'Operation Strix.' It consists of 'putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond's son attends.' 'Twilight' takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people's minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises."

What do you think? How are you liking the members of the Forger family so far? What are you hoping to see before Spy x Family's anime ends its run this Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!