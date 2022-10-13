Spy x Family Releases Episode 15 Stills

Spy x Family made a successful comeback this fall, and it is one of several shows bolstering the industry these days. After all, fans flocked to the anime in droves this spring when Spy x Family debuted, and that army has only gotten bigger. And in the days ahead of episode 15, netizens have been given a new look at the release thanks to some official stills.

As you can see below, the photos were released by the official Spy x Family page on Twitter. It was there fans were shown some tense scenes. But as always, Anya is there to keep things level. Lord and Yor may be on their own missions, but without their daughter, we're sure the whole country would be in a much worse state.

What to Know About Spy x Family

Spy x Family is the first original series to debut under Tatsuya Endo, an artist who once assisted Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama. The slice-of-life spy drama follows an agent known as Twilight who is tasked with preventing a Cold War from escalating. To do so, he must form a fake family to get close to his target, but his brood is anything but normal.

After all, his adopted daughter Anya is an esper who can read others' thoughts. As for Loid's fake wife, Yor is a simple office worker by day but transforms into the assassin Thorn Princess by night. And with world peace on the line, you can imagine how these secret identities can complicate things.

Currently, Spy x Family is in the middle of its first season. The show is streaming over on Crunchyroll both subbed and dubbed. As for the manga, it is ongoing and can be read in time with Japan through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app.

