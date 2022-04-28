Spy x Family Cosplay Gives Anya Hilarious New Look

✖

One Spy x Family cosplay has put an unexpected new look on Anya Forger! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series had one of the most anticipated anime adaptation debuts leading into the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and it's with good reason as the manga had introduced fans to the new kind of family dynamic from its unique central trio. Making a family out of a secret spy, assassin, and a telepathic child, all three of them are trying their best to live a happy family life while trying to keep all of their respective secrets still hidden from one another in the process.

At the center of it all are the reactions from Anya as she is the only one fully aware of everyone's secrets thanks to her mind reading abilities. The series is built on how she reacts to everything she finds out about her secretly killer skilled parents, and thus tries her best to help them in their respective missions and keep their secrets from one another. It's why Anya has quickly become one of the standouts of the year as a whole, and now she's gotten quite the unexpected new look from artist Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram! You can check it out below:

If you wanted to catch up with Spy x Family's anime run so far and see more of Anya's shenanigans, you can now find the anime's newest episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the new anime as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think? How are you liking Spy x Family's anime so far? Where is it ranking among your favorite releases of the Spring season? What are you hoping to see from Anya and the rest of the Forger family before the anime run comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about Spy x Family and everything anime in the comments!