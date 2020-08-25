Spy x Family Hits Major New Sales Milestone

✖

Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family has been one of the quickest successes of the last year as now it has crossed yet another major sales milestone. First releasing on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website in 2019, the bi-weekly series has been a fast hit with fans as it depicts an adorable family with all sorts of secrets. With only a little over four volumes and 30 chapters under its belt, the series surprisingly hit three million copies in circulation only a couple of months ago (and four million earlier this Summer). Now the series has surprised once more with a another major milestone that completely eclipses that first success.

When Volume 5 of the series launches in Japan on September 4th, Spy x Family will officially have 5.5 million copies in circulation. This number includes both physical and digital releases of the series, meaning that each volume will have sold on average at least one million copies each through initial sales and reprints. To celebrate this monumental news, series creator Tatsuya Endo shared a new illustration of Loid and Yor Forger celebrating the milestone in their own way.

Spy x Family has been such a fast success, and has been so popular with readers, that many fans are wondering when the series will be getting its own anime adaptation. One has been rumored to be in the works, but according to that initial report, it would be quite a while before we actually get to see anything confirmed for it let alone see any actual visuals or materials. If you wanted to read up on the series yourself, you can currently find it through Viz Media's official Shonen Jump digital library.

Viz Media describes Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family as such, "An action-packed comedy about a fake family that includes a spy, an assassin and a telepath! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!"

Have you checked out Spy x Family yet? Are you hoping that it gets an anime adaptation soon? Will you be reading the series now that it's broken through yet another milestone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.