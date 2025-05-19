When Will Spy x Family Show Us Anya’s Mother Again?

The Spy x Family manga has recently commenced its new arc as Anya’s new term begins with new challenges and unexpected friendships. The previous Term Break Arc is by far the most shocking part of the story, where we not only find out the secret about the main antagonist, Donovan Desmond, but also see the first glimpse of Anya’s mother. Donovan and Anya have one similarity that no one would’ve expected. Turns out, our beloved Anya Forger isn’t the only telepath in the show. She and Donovan share the same ability, which puts Operation Striz in jeopardy. No matter how close Loid gets to achieving his goal, Donovan, with the ability to read people’s minds, will always be a few steps ahead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s unclear what exactly happened with Donovan, but Anya was a test subject in a shady lab, where they tried to make use of her powers for the sake of Ostania. In Chapter 111, we see Anya having a dream about walking on a grass field with her mother. The details of the scenery are unknown, but it has flower petals falling down and butterflies fluttering around, which is supposed to be a beautiful memory despite more sinister undertones. The contrasting melancholy of Anya’s mother implies that they weren’t as free as those beautiful butterflies. That was the only glimpse we saw of her, and the series begins a new arc in the next chapter without answering several of our questions.

Shonen Jump+

Anya’s Mother Will Likely Have a Major Significance in Spy x Family

Anya’s backstory hasn’t been revealed yet, but we already know it’s going to be heartbreaking. A young girl was first used as a test subject as part of the Project Apple, and then was abandoned by her adoptive parents four times. It’s unclear what happened with her mother, but it’s unlikely she’s alive right now. In Chapter 5, when the interviewer at the Eden Academy asked Anya about her mother, she burst into tears and was unable to say anything. That’s more than enough proof that something tragic happened in the past.

In the brief flashback, we see them wearing the same outfit and hairstyle, which could be hospital or lab gowns. They could’ve had the same ability or were just experimental subjects in the lab. Despite the manga not revealing anything about her mother apart from that, we will definitely see her in Anya’s backstory. The reason why both mother and daughter were suffering could be related to Donovan or the top brass in Ostania.

Unfortunately, there’s no confirmation as to when the backstory will begin. The latest arc isn’t only focusing on Anya’s new term but also Yor’s new mission, finally giving fans the deepest dive yet into her assassin double-life. We meet two new assassins from the Garden, and one of them has joined Yor and Matthew on a mission to eradicate the poachers in Southwest Ostania. Meanwhile, Loid has yet to take on any new mission in the ongoing arc, but we might see some action from him soon enough. The story might also continue to delve deeper into Donovan’s story and reveal if he’s connected with Anya or her mother in any way.