Spy x Family Cliffhanger Reveals A Major Villain Has Anya’s Powers

Spy x Family has been in the midst of some major reveals about the Desmond Family, and the newest chapter has shaken things up in a big way as a major villain has been revealed to have the same mind reading powers as Anya Forger. Spy x Family has kicked off a new arc focusing on the Desmond Family as through Damian and Melinda, fans have gotten to see and learn more about the mysterious Donovan Desmond than ever before. As Yor grows closer to Melinda, Loid has been able to work his way to her side as well as her new therapist.

Spy x Family has taken things one step further as after Yor spotted Melinda being distressed during a recent festival, she extended an invitation to see Loid at work. Now as Loid is trying to get more information on the Donovan’s marriage, it’s led to one of the biggest reveals in the series to date as Melinda believes that Desmond has the ability to read minds. Which means that if it turns out to be true, there will be another character who has the same powers as Anya.

Can Donovan Desmond Read Minds like Anya?

Spy x Family Chapter 110 continues Melinda’s session with Loid, and Loid is trying his best to dig into Melinda to figure out more about Desmond. She’s clearly distressed, and even has gone as far as to call her husband an alien because he seems much different than he used to be. Fans have seen what kind of a tortured home life this has led to for the Desmond Family as a result of Donovan’s demeanor, so Loid was just trying to figure out the root of this trauma (and potentially use it for Operation Strix). Melinda’s reveal throws him off, however, as she says she believes Donovan can read minds.

Melinda explains that right around the time her children were born, Donovan became a different person entirely. He pushed people away, and speaking with him only seemed to confirm her fears. Even her eldest son has been saying the same thing that Donovan can read minds. Loid naturally doesn’t pay much mind to the idea, but both Anya and readers know that this is a very serious theory. Because we’ve seen that power in use through Anya many times, Loid needs to take this theory seriously. But that’s not going to happen because of how ridiculous of an idea it is.

What’s Going to Happen With Anya Now?

The end of the chapter sees Anya figure out that Desmond has mind reading powers through reading Loid’s thoughts, so it definitely raises some questions over what this reveal will mean to Anya. If Desmond indeed can read minds, then it explains some of what we have seen thus far. It explains why Donovan constantly has a blank expression, it explains why he’s so adamantly against meeting with Loid directly (as he’s already onto his being a spy), and it also explains why Demetrius Desmond seems to be blanking out his thoughts too in order to escape his father’s power.

Too much makes sense for this theory to be thrown out completely especially with a series with powers like this. But if Anya has figured it out, she needs to somehow get Loid to even consider the idea that someone can read minds without letting her own secret be revealed. As Melinda grows more weary of revealing more about her husband, and Loid trying to work with her, Anya might be the only one who can really help put all of the pieces together in only the way she can.