Spy x Family Cast Pitches the Perfect Bondman Movie

With most anime adaptations coming out of Japan, an English Dub is usually created to help fans in North America follow along if they would prefer avoiding subtitles, and such is the case with one of the biggest anime series of 2022, Spy x Family. Attending Anime Expo this year, we here at Comicbook.com were able to chat with two of the major English voice actors that bring to life the mother/daughter team of the Forger Family and how they would approach creating a "Bondman" movie.

Megan Shipman, the voice actor that is bringing Anya Forger to life in the future in the English Dub of Spy x Family, had this to say about a potential Spy x Family movie:

"If Anya's involved, she'd have to have a castle. Yeah. And of course, she would save the princess. Actually, no, I take that back. She would absolutely not be the princess. She would try to become Bondman's sidekick. Of course, she would be the reason they save the princess because she could just read minds. It's all these layers together."

Adding to Shipman's answer, Natalie Van Sistine, the voice actor that is bringing Yor Forger, aka the Thorn Princess, to life, related her ideas when it came to the fictional property that is Bondman:

"I feel like it would be the greatest hits of all the best spy and adventure tropes. So I'm imagining a James Bond x Indiana Jones kinda kind of mash-up. Just like everything in Uncharted, you know? There'd be bad guys. There'd be people solving cool puzzles and traps they'd have to fight off. Anya would really wanna be in the thick of things. She'd have, you know, her training montages, she imagines and my gosh, that's what she was already the princess in episode five. So now she has to be this guy."

Currently, the first batch of episodes of Spy x Family aired in Japan, taking a hiatus until this fall for the conclusion of the first season that is sure to have plenty more thrills and hilarious moments for the Forgers.

