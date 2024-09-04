Spy x Family Code: White Announces Crunchyroll Launch

Spy x Family is ready to bring its movie to the small screen! Earlier this year, the team at Crunchyroll put our eyes on the Forger family as their first movie hit U.S. theaters. Now, the company is ready to stream Spy x Family Code: White, so fans better get their queues ready!

According to Crunchyroll, Spy x Family Code: White is set to join its streaming catalog on September 5 at 5:00 pm PST. The movie will be available in Japanese with subtitles as usual, and a number of dub languages will be included as well. For a full list of dubs, you can read the Spy x Family breakdown below:

English



Latin American Spanish



Brazilian Portuguese



French



German



Italian



Castilian Spanish



As you can imagine, all eyes are on Spy x Family Code: White ahead of its streaming debut. The movie was a hit in Japan following its December 2023 premiere, and Spy x Family has only just begun. To date, the anime has two seasons to its name, and its premiere became a hot topic amongst netizens in 2022. Produced by Wit Studio and CloverWorks, Spy x Family is a rare slice-of-life anime that manages to appeal to audiences across the board. From its smooth action to its comedic breaks with Anya, the series has something for everyone. So honestly, it is not that surprising to know Spy x Family is one of manga's top-selling titles of all time with 35 print copies in circulation.

The Future of Spy x Family

When it comes to the future of Spy x Family, the series is working on a third season behind the scenes. Spy x Family Code: White marks the franchise's first movie, and fans are hopeful that more will come down the line. As for the manga, series creator Tatsuya Endo is actively working on the Shueisha series, and the manga just posted its 100th chapter. So if you want to check out the Spy x Family anime ahead of its latest streaming drop, the series is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Want more information on Spy x Family? No worries. You can read up on the series' official synopsis below for all the details:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

