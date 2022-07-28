Spy x Family Is Still Dominating Streaming Charts

Spy x Family is easily one of the biggest anime series to arrive in 2022, and even though the anime adaptation is currently on hiatus following the conclusion of its first cours, it appears as though the series produced by Wit and CloverWorks is continuing to tear up the streaming charts. Set to return this fall, the story of the Forgers will continue via the second cours and see Loid, Anya, and Yor attempt to hold together two warring nations by undergoing the unique mission that sees the telepathic student work her way through the prestigious Eden College.

Spy x Family has been at the top of the charts when it comes to streaming services in Japan for twelve weeks now, proving that the story of the Forgers has resonated with fans. Surprisingly enough, the anime adaptation isn't just popular with one age demographic, but most of them in Japan, showing that the reach of anime in the East is certainly the medium to beat. The series has yet to confirm a second season, though considering the popularity of Tatsuya Endo's tale, along with there still being plenty of material left to adapt from the manga, most anime fans believe that it's only a matter of time until we receive confirmation.

On the flip side, the most watched new anime series to drop this summer is Uncle From Another World, a unique Isekai series that is currently available to stream on Netflix for American audiences. When it comes to streaming, Spy x Family is followed by the likes of Detective Conan, Kingdom, and One Piece respectively, covering a large base of storylines across the anime spectrum.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the story of Loid the master spy known as Twilight, Yor world-class assassin known as the Thorn Princess, and the rambunctious telepath known as Anya, it can currently be found streaming on both Crunchyroll and Hulu. The first twelve episodes blend humor and thrills as this unlikely family attempts to keep the peace.

What do you think of Spy x Family's meteoric rise in popularity since debuting earlier this year? Do you think it's a foregone conclusion that the Forgers will receive a second season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forger Family.

