Spy x Family Art Makes The Forgers Formal Before Anime's Return

Spy x Family's second cour will bring back the Forger Family right in time for the fall anime season, with the big new 2022 anime adaptation joining some big franchises including My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Mobile Suit: Gundam, and more. With the first season's return only a few hours away, CloverWorks and Wit Studio have released new art focusing on formal Forgers, with Twilight the master spy, Yor the Thorn Princess, and their daughter Anya throwing on black tie attire to celebrate in style.

When last we left the Forger following the first batch of episodes making up season one, Anya was successful in gaining entry to Eden College as a student, thanks in part to her parents' preparation along with her telepathic abilities. Unfortunately, the telepathic powerhouse hasn't managed to get close enough to her target in order to bring Twilight's mission to an end, with Anya having a tricky time blending into such a distinguished student body. In the last episodes, the anime adaptation hints at a furry new addition to the Forger Family, with the trusty canine, Bond, holding some major secrets of his own that will play a major role in the coming episodes.

The Official Spy x Family Twitter Account shared this formal new photo of the Forger Family, with Twilight, the Thorn Princess, and Anya all preparing for the return of their anime adaptation that has taken the world by storm since it dropped its first episode earlier this year:

The Forgers dressed up for the return of SPY x FAMILY!

Despite the overwhelming popularity of the Forgers, the anime adaptation has yet to confirm whether there will be a second season of Spy x Family, though it seems like a foregone conclusion that the television show will make a return following these upcoming new episodes. With the manga by Tatsuya Endo continuing to release new chapters, the anime adaptation has plenty of stories that have yet to be brought to the small screen as the Forgers continue their undercover mission, all while attempting to keep their secrets from one another.

