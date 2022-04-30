Spy x Family Episode 4: Watch Now

✖

Spy x Family is the hit of the spring anime season for 2022, and with the Forger Family now fully formed with the inclusion of the master assassin Yor into their ranks, Twilight's mission continues as he attempts to get to his target by putting together a fake family. Now, the fourth episode has landed online which will see Anya attempting to gain entry into Eden College, a prestigious school which is instrumental in Loid achieving his missing as one of the greatest spies the world has ever seen.

In the previous episode of Spy x Family, the Forger Clan had quite the adventure, with Yor having recently joined the family to help in furthering her brother's career while also pulling any potential suspicion from her nightly activities as the world's greatest assassin. With the trio managing to stop a purse snatcher, Loid continued his attempts to prepare Anya, the daughter of the female who is hiding her ability to read the minds of others, for the entrance exam to the prestigious university for youngsters known as Eden College.

To help in celebrating this new episode, the Official Twitter Account for Spy x Family shared a new poster that features Loid, Anya, and Yor which presents the most difficult challenge for the trio to face as a family unit so far:

A test of ELEGANCE! ✨ pic.twitter.com/ok1LZIPHgy — SPY x FAMILY (@spyfamily_en) April 30, 2022

The official description of episode four of Spy x Family from Crunchyroll reads as such:

"The day they had been preparing for has finally arrived! The Forgers are fully prepared and head to the interview. As soon as they enter the school grounds, Loid feels someone watching them. All of the applicants were being observed from the shadows by the instructors of the academy. The exam had already begun. Housemaster Henderson, who would be grading their performance, kept a keen eye on how the Forgers were acting and seeing if they were truly worthy of the prestigious Eden College."

Currently, the first season will reportedly have twenty-four episodes to its name, allowing the anime adaptation to cover some major territory from the manga which first hit the scene in 2019. You can watch the latest episode of Spy x Family on Crunchyroll here.

Have you been digging Spy x Family so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forger Family.