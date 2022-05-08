Spy x Family Releases Episode 6 Promo: Watch

✖

Spy x Family has been dominating the new anime conversations among fans this Spring, and now has released the preview for Episode 6 of the series to give fans an idea of what could be coming next! The first few episodes of the debut anime adaptation for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series have been proving why the manga has been such a massive hit since its initial launch as fans have been drawn to the three unique characters forging the Forger family unit. Now that they were able to successfully get through their first challenge as a family, it's now time to proceed with Twilight's grand mission.

The first five episodes of the series have seen Loid bring together a new family in order to somehow get closer to his main political target at Eden Academy, and with the previous episode of the series confirming that Anya was accepted into the school it's now time for the anime to fully dive into this grand mission. The sixth episode of the series will be kicking off the Eden Beginnings arc from the original manga series, and you can get an idea of how it starts below with the preview for Episode 6 as spotted by @SpyFamilyManga on Twitter:

Spy X Family Episode 6 Preview pic.twitter.com/OcMaeOQtkN — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@SpyFamilyManga) May 7, 2022

Episode 6 of Spy x Family is titled "The Friendship Scheme" and it teases that Anya and Yor will be going through some surprise trouble before Anya can actually make her way into the prestigious Eden Academy, but thankfully the rest of the preview teases that it will work out quickly as Anya can be seen in the school itself. Not only that, but the preview also showcases the first look at many of her classmates in the school and fans will see Anya getting closer (and further away from) each of them heading into the future.

If you wanted to catch up with Spy x Family before the next episode hits, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the new series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think? What do you hope to see in Spy x Family's next episode? How are you liking the anime so far?