Demon Slayer Hypes Infinity Castle Movie With Free Release

Demon Slayer – Kinmetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle (that’s a long title!) is scheduled to release in theaters this year, although an exact release date hasn’t been revealed. The film will be the first in a new trilogy, which is set to bring the Demon Slayer anime franchise to an end. While many will be completing re-watches of the past seasons to prepare for the film, why not make your 2025 re-watch a little different? Ahead of the upcoming “Swordsmith Village” live-action stage play adaptation, the four past Demon Slayer stage productions will soon be available to watch for free!

The first live-action Demon Slayer stage play took place in 2020. Since then, the production has covered two more arcs from Koyoharu Gotouge’s beloved manga, split across three plays. With the fifth production scheduled for this year, the past four plays are all set to release on Aniplex’s official YouTube channel in February, for a limited time. The first play will stream from February 1st until February 3rd, Part 2 from February 8th until the 10th, Part 3 from February 15th until the 17th, and Part 4 from February 22nd until the 24th.

Over the past five years, the live-action Demon Slayer stage play has covered the “Unwavering Resolve Arc” (which was split into the first two plays), the “Mugen Train Arc,” and the “Entertainment District Arc,” with the “Swordsmith Village Arc’s” production debuting this April in Tokyo. If you’ve never watched, or even heard of, the live-action Demon Slayer plays, they are absolutely worth your time.

The Demon Slayer Anime Is Coming to An End

It’s always an emotional moment when a beloved anime is heading towards its final arc. Demon Slayer fans are preparing themselves for the five stages of grief, as the hit anime from Studio Ufotable is set to end with a trilogy of films. The first trailer for the Infinity Castle movie was unveiled at last year’s CCXP, and it looks phenomenal.

An exact release date for the Infinity Castle movie hasn’t been revealed. However, a recent leak suggests that we can expect the film to drop this Fall. As for the other two movies in the trilogy, news is incredibly scarce. Expect more details to be revealed closer to, and after the release of the Infinity Castle movie.

