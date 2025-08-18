10 Best Spy x Family Quotes

Spy x Family is a charming story of how a spy, assassin, and psychic became a happy family. Okay, the journey is still in progress, but fans all know what ending they’re rooting for. It all began when Loid Forger needed a cover, thus his newly found wife and daughter, Yor and Anya. It’s a chaotic mixture of personality traits living under one roof, and that’s before adding a precognitive pooch to the mix. In other words, it’s the perfect recipe for fans to fall in love with. Unsurprisingly, this series is full of unforgettable quotes, from the surprisingly heavy-hitting moments to the hilarious one-liners.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Created by Tasuya Endo, Spy x Family is an ongoing series that seamlessly blends action and comedy, creating a series that is somehow full of high-stakes and slice-of-life style elements. It’s one of those series that is as solid the tenth time around as the first, and that’s probably why it has grown quite an audience since its introduction. Loid, Anya, Yor, Bond, and the supporting cast all have something important to bring to the table, and that shines through in some of their most memorable lines.

10) I Want To Be a Better Mother To That Girl

Image Courtesy of Toho Animation

The Forger family dynamics should not work, but they undeniably do. Fans can’t help but root for this family to find a way to make it work, against all the odds. Moments like these hit home, showcasing what could be for this family should they truly commit to one another.

“I know that this family is just for appearances. But… I still feel like…I want to be a better mother to that girl.” -Yor Forger

Right from the start, Yor really does buy into being Anya’s mother. She knows she’ll never replace the mother Anya had before, but she still wants to do right by the girl. This probably has a lot to do with her kind and caretaking side; readers know full well how dotingly she raised her little brother, and now Yor is ready to pour all that care and time onto a new child.

9) He’s a Cool Liar

Image Courtesy of Toho Animation

If Loid had adopted nearly any other child out there, this story would have a very different tone. To start with, that child wouldn’t have gone into the family knowing the truth, that their family was part of a huge ploy for a mission.

“Papa is the world’s biggest liar. But… he’s a cool liar.” -Anya Forger

However, Anya’s ability to read minds put her in the unique position to know exactly what was going on. Anya not only accepted that fact, but she loved it! She wanted to be part of an exciting family, and thus she never took Loid’s lying in a negative light. There is something truly endearing about a child who can see the world in such a bright way. Pretty much right from the start, this scene included, Anya idolizes her new father.

8) You Don’t Get to Complain

Image Courtesy of Toho Animation

Many would cite the Cruise Adventure Arc as a turning point for Yor’s character. For a moment, things looked pretty dire, as it seemed like one of three very drastic things could happen. First, Yor was on the cusp of death. Alternatively, it looked like she was about to make a hard choice between her new family and her career.

“Yes, I killed them. Why wouldn’t I? When you point a blade at someone, you don’t get to complain when one is pointed back at you. Same goes for me.” -Yor Forger

In the end, Yor realized that she can make peace with her life as an assassin and still return to her family every day. This scene is heavy-hitting for many reasons, including the fact that it helps explain why Yor is so committed to what she does. It also highlights how much she has come to care for Anya.

7) Friends Are Important

Image Courtesy of Toho Animation

Leave it to Loid to put the most important facts of life in a simple and to-the-point statement. This scene came around when Anya and Damian were having a bit of a spat at school. We can’t deny Loid’s ulterior motive for pushing Anya to do the right thing here, but that merely adds layers to the moment.

“Friends are important. Cherish them.” -Loid Forger

At the end of the day, Loid did what any good father would do; he reminded his daughter of the importance of friendship and trusted her to do the right thing with that information. Ironically, this advice helped Anya create a strong friendship with Becky. Don’t worry, she also patched things up with Damian. Sort of. This is Anya we’re talking about; she’ll try her best, but she doesn’t see the world the same way as everyone else. Sometimes that causes more problems than it fixes.

6) A Swole Chihuahua

Image Courtesy of Toho Animation

One of the critical mission points of Spy x Family is getting little Anya Forger into Eden Academy, a fact that is easier said than done, given Anya’s…lack of mental fortitude. She’s a sweet and sharp kid, but that doesn’t mean she’s had the best education.

“Knowledge is… a swole chihuahua?” -Anya Forger

As it turns out, getting Anya into the school was the first hurdle, but keeping her grades up has become a never-ending challenge. At one point, Yor even recruits her brother, Yuri, to tutor little Anya. It goes predictably, though he does try to impart a quote to help: “knowledge is power” (”chi wa chikara”), which she mishears and misinterprets, because this is Anya we’re talking about. This quote gets bonus points for helping to throw Yuri over the edge during this tutoring session.

5) Making a World Where Kids Don’t Need to Cry

Image Courtesy of Toho Animation

Sometimes Spy x Family gets so endearing that we forget the family is only together for the sake of the mission (or so Loid tells himself). Loid’s backstory reveals a tragic past, including the loss of his childhood friends. This directly led to him becoming a spy because he wanted to create a world that was safe (and thus happy) for all children.

“The mistake was endangering that child in the first place. How did I not see that? Making a world where kids don’t need to cry… That was the whole reason… I became a spy in the first place.” -Loid Forger

The first time Anya is put in danger because of the mission, Loid spirals, questioning everything. He sees himself as the villain, but he’s also trying to save the world. This poignant quote reveals Loid’s motivations and hints at how he may come to truly care for his adopted daughter.

4) May I Have the Honor

Image Courtesy of Toho Animation

Every anime character should dream of getting an introduction as memorable and daring as Yor Forger’s. She blasts into the scene, taking on an assassination mission with poise and grace. A few lines and some quick fighting, and it isn’t hard to understand what sort of backstory Yor has to offer.

“I apologize for the intrusion, but…may I have the honor of taking your life?” -Yor Forger

This line may lead people to believe that Yor is a cold-blooded killer…and okay, the killer part is right, but she’s as passionate as they come. She’s committed to making a difference in the world, which started when she had to care for her younger brother, Yuri.

3) Borf

Image Courtesy of Toho Animation

Bond Forger is the fourth member added to this cozy little family, and he’s famous for having only one catchphrase: Borf. What? You expected something else? He’s a dog!

“Borf” -Bond Forger

The lovable Bond is admittedly a little more than a dog, though he can’t actually talk. Instead, he has a mild level of precognitive abilities. On its own, that can be quite impressive and helpful, as he has rushed around to save the day (and his treasured Anya). When Bond combines this ability with Anya, things get even more impressive, as she can read his mind to see the vision and act accordingly. Admittedly, that sometimes adds more fuel to the chaotic fire, but it did result in Bond getting added to the family, so it’s all worked out so far.

2) Ignorance Isn’t Bliss

Image Courtesy of Toho Animation

It’s good to remember that even cute and funny series can come out swinging. Loid is a child of war, not that he’d phrase it that way. He saw firsthand what war can do to people, especially the innocents on the sidelines.

“Ignorance isn’t bliss. Ignorance is weakness. Ignorance is a sin.” -Loid Forger

That backstory is where this quote comes from, as Loid explains why he believes it is crucial to never go into a situation blind. This quote also helps explain Loid’s meticulous nature; in his mind, everything must be carefully researched, calculated, and thought-out to ensure that no secondary disasters (or casualties) may occur.

Loid’s history has already been revealed in the manga, and anime viewers will soon be learning all about his past. Until then, they have this quote to give them a slight idea of what is going on in his head.

1) Waku Waku!

Image Courtesy of Toho Animation

Even without her powers, Anya was probably going to be the type of kid to love action shows and dramatic turns of events. It’s the sort of thing that keeps life upbeat and interesting, right? She immediately gravitated to Loid; from the moment she learned he was a daring spy, she knew she wanted in on his life. Later, Anya would learn that her new mother, Yor, was an assassin, and that only increased the young girl’s excitement.

“A spy…an assassin… This is so exciting! Waku waku!” -Anya Forger

This one quote helps sum up the core of the series, albeit in a classic Anya manner. It’s cute, it’s funny, and naturally, it’s missing a whole lot of important context. Her overexcitement at anything new and different will never fail to make us smile, and her odd reinterpretations of common phrases will never get old. Never change, Anya, never change.

Were any Spy x Family quotes particularly memorable to you, but didn’t make the cut here? Let us know in the comments below!