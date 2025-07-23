Spy x Family Shares New Look at Its Most Horrifying Origin Story

Based on Tatsuya Endo’s beloved Shonen Jump+ manga, Spy x Family Season 3 will premiere in October 2025 as part of the Fall 2025 anime lineup. Fans will finally get to experience the daily ordeals of the Forger family once again as the story gets more intense from here on out. The first season was released in two parts, comprising 25 episodes in total, while the second season consisted of only 12 episodes in a single cour. The studio hasn’t confirmed which pattern the third season will follow, but it will commence with the WISE Arc, which was left incomplete in the second season.

The previous season ends on a heartwarming note as Loid Forger goes on a side mission to infiltrate the Born Industries, but doesn’t expect to meet Bond there. While the dog was running from Yor Forger’s awful cooking, Loid believes Bond wants to take revenge on the organization that experimented on him. The two surprisingly make an excellent team. When the dust settles, Loid completes his mission with ease thanks to his partner and cooks a hearty meal for the boy when he returns home. A trailer has been released on July 22nd, 2025, highlighting some of the series’ major characters, including the Forger family. As the trailer ends, we see a shocking scene of young Loid during the time of the war.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga!

Spy x Family Season 3 Will Finally Unveil Loid’s Tragic Past

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

Season 1 Episode 24 featured a brief glimpse at Loid’s past as he reminisces about his mother singing him a lullaby. He confessed to Yor that he can’t even remember his mother’s face anymore, but he loved being in her arms. Loid grew up when the war was ongoing, which is why he would often hear the sounds of bombs in the distance, but he would feel safe around her. He said at the beginning of the story, the major reason he is fighting so hard is to ensure that no kid will have to live a life like he did, and the anime will finally reveal the reason.

Spy x Family Season 3 will unveil Loid’s heartbreaking childhood origins as a boy who grew up during trying times, and the reason he decided to fight for peace between the two nations. His backstory is short, covered in Chapter 62, but is still devastating as it highlights the struggles he went through in his childhood, then during his days as a soldier before finally being recruited by WISE as a spy.

The trailer only shares a brief glimpse at his past as Loid says, “I didn’t know the real reason war had started.” The scene highlights his struggles as he’s supposed to fight against the “enemy” without even knowing why they are at war and why he’s supposed to hate the other side. The path he followed was rocky and full of bloodshed since he lost all the people he cared about in his past.

H/T: TOHO Animation on YouTube