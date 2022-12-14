Spy x Family's Musical Has Found Its Anya

Spy x Family has already released a good number of actors that will make up its first live-action musical hitting next year, though the mystery surrounding the actor that would bring Anya to life has been a key component since the production was announced. Scheduled to run in Japan next March in Japan, the play has already revealed that the roles of Loid and Yor will be played by two actors each, with Anya herself slated to be brought by a quartet of young actors.

Anya's role in Spy x Family is a big one, being the only member of the Forgers who knows everyone else's secrets thanks to her telepathic abilities. While she has been able to use her mind-reading powers to good effect, she has also managed to keep everyone's secrets a secret from one another, keeping the Forger Clan together as Loid continues his profession as the master spy Twilight and Yor continues her nightly profession as the world-class assassin known as the Twilight Princess. With the Forgers recently adding the future-seeing canine known as Bond to their ranks in the second cours of the first season, the dog might not appear in the musical but he is still a worthy addition to the anime adaptation.

We're Seeing Double, Four Anyas

The Official Twitter Account for Spy x Family's upcoming musical spilled the beans on the four actors that will be portraying Anya in next year's musical, with Risa Masuda, Aoi Ikemura, Miharu Izawa, and Miharu Fukuchi all set to take a crack at the Forger's resident telepath:

The musical also took the chance to share the "Final Audition Video" which sees the "Anyas" all learning their moves for the upcoming stage play which will be the first time that Spy x Family hits the world of live-action. With many anime franchises eventually being brought to the world of live-action in various ways, an eventual feature-length film for the Forgers certainly seems possible considering the popularity of the series to date:

Do you think anime stage plays will one day find their way to North America as anime continues to grow in popularity around the world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forger Family.