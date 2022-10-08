Spy x Family Predicts Dark Future For The Forgers

In a crowded anime season such as this, Spy x Family remains a stand-out when it comes to new anime franchises that have taken the world by storm. With the Forger's story continuing to play out via the first anime season from Wit Studio and CloverWorks, the normally light-hearted tale took a dark turn as a bleak future was predicted thanks to Bond Forger's futuristic abilities. As the series continues, it's clear that Twilight's mission will be that much harder, despite the Forgers adding a major new asset to their nuclear family.

The bleak future for the Forgers was revealed by Bond Forger, with Anya using her telepathic powers to read the dog's mind and work toward making sure that her father wasn't killed in an explosion caused by terrorists looking to ignite a war between the two warring nations that Loid is looking to maintain the peace between. As Anya discovers, Twilight was set to be killed thanks to a bomb planted in a door that he was set to open, with the Forgers' daughter setting out with Bond in an effort to change the future. Whether or not this prediction will still come to pass down the line is still anyone's guess, though it would seem that Anya has managed to save her father's life.

The Official Twitter Account for Spy x Family spread the word that the latest installment of the popular anime, episode fourteen, was now available to stream, giving us a closer look at the clairvoyant pooch and his powers which might have saved the Forgers from a dark future:

NEW MISSION: Episode 14 of SPY x FAMILY is now on Crunchyroll!



🔎 WATCH: https://t.co/mdHa4risLd pic.twitter.com/CdIQiMchyP — SPY x FAMILY (@spyfamily_en) October 8, 2022

The official description for episode fourteen of Spy x Family reads as such from Crunchyroll:

"Anya meets a mysterious dog who can see into the future. They were able to escape from the terrorists with the dog's help, but eventually, they fall back into the hands of the terrorists again. And then Yor shows up and attacks the enemy! Soon after, the dog sees into the future again. The vision Anya saw through the dog's mind was Loid unconscious and buried under the remains of a building that had been bombed. In order to stop this future from happening, Anya and the dog head to the place where the incident happens!"

