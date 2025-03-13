Spy x Family Creator Trolls Fans to Show Who the Real Readers Are

Spy x Family recently began a new arc with a hilarious set of events. After the Term Break is over, the students at the Eden Academy return to their usual lives. The previous arc included a lot of plot twists, and the story was getting unusually intense with the revelation of Donovan Desmond’s powers and the manga dropping hints of the tragic past of Anya’s mother. However, Spy x Family is generally known for its light-hearted comedy despite the underlying dark themes. The new arc perfectly balances it out while staying true to the story’s themes. As the new term begins, the classes are divided based on students’ grades, which means Anya will be separated from her friends for most of the class.

However, since Anya and Damian didn’t score well in Language Studies, they are attending the same class. The latest arc also introduces new characters who are all students at Eden Academy. Tetrius, the Prince of Septevia, is one such character whom everyone admires because of his noble identity. They are also praising his beauty without knowing that the striking “mole” under his eye is actually a classmate’s booger. Of course, the classmate didn’t do this on purpose, and it was a simple accident. After the release of Chapter 112 Part 2, the Spy x Family creator shared a hilarious illustration that only fans who are caught up with the manga can understand.

Spy x Family Creator Shares an Illustration of a Booger

Apart from this small illustration, the author also shares, “This is a continuation of a story that isn’t really worth dragging out. In the book, the stories will be combined into one chapter, so please forgive me.”

The message explains nothing about the illustration, so those who are not caught up with the manga won’t understand what it means. Endo often shares new artwork after every chapter is released and leaves it to his fans to understand the meaning behind them. Chapter 112 was released in two parts since it’s longer than a standard chapter. Endo already explained when the first part was released, and now he confirms that the volume will include a single chapter instead of being split into two parts.

The latest arc begins with this chapter, where Anya once again steps in to save the day. After witnessing the misunderstanding between Tetrius and Freddy, she thinks world peace is in jeopardy. After she somehow manages to remove the booger, Freddy explains that there was a leaf stuck on Tetrius’ face. The teacher soon enters the class, and Tetrius apologizes for his previous actions.

He also notices how Anya is uninterested in him, as if she understands his fake persona but refuses to say anything so he won’t be embarrassed. He is quickly impressed by her and starts following her around, even willing to visit her home. Even Freddy is with her, feeling grateful for her help. Everyone notices this new development, leaving Becky pleasantly surprised while Damian is absolutely horrified.

H/T: Tatsuya Endo on X