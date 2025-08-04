Spy x Family Has Disappointing Update After Its Biggest Confession

Tatsuya Endo’s beloved Shonen Jump+ manga, Spy x Family, is currently going through a crucial phase in the story. While fans will have to wait till October 2025 to watch Season 3, the manga is finally exploring the true feelings of Yor Forger after her latest mission. She went to the southeast of Ostania to stop the poaching of a rare species, Miteran elk. Apart from her usual partner, Matthew, Hemlock also accompanied her, and things got a little out of control. Even though the mission was a smooth success, Yor was conflicted due to their conversation about her fake marriage with Loid.

Although the logical thing to do at this point would be to break it off since they are only a pretend family, Yor is unable to cut ties with the Forger family. Contrary to the suggestions of her fellow assassins, Yor wants her fake marriage to last forever. However, while she is conflicted about juggling between her fake identity and her true self as the Thorn Princess, Loid again misunderstands her intentions and thinks the opposite of what she wants. Now he’s trying to win her over without realizing she has long developed feelings for him. It took the manga seven years to properly explore Yor’s feelings, and things are finally beginning to change in the Forger family. However, right after the shocking Chapter 120, Spy x Family goes on a sudden hiatus.

In his official X account, Endo shared while posting a new illustration of Franky, “Tomorrow’s update for SPY×FAMILY will be a side story due to work on the manga volume and other things. Sorry about that.”

He continued, “So, it’s better to go to bed early instead of waiting until midnight. (*The image is unrelated to the content of the side story.)”

Spy x Family released Volume 15 in March 2025, and it will be available in English in December of this year. Although the official release date of Volume 16 has yet to be revealed, it should take about a month or two to be released. While the mangaka’s schedule is jam-packed with workload, he doesn’t forget to share a special illustration of Franky staring in his mirror while commenting about his red eyes, likely due to tiredness.

Instead of Chapter 121, the manga released an extra bonus chapter of three pages focusing on Bond, who is worried about the horoscope. Just when he’s trying to look into the future, Loid takes him on a walk, and it turns out his fears were unfounded. Since Spy x Family is a bi-weekly manga, the upcoming Chapter 121 will be released on August 17th, 2025 (August 18th in Japan) as listed on the Extra Mission 17 release on Shonen Jump+, barring more side chapters or delays.

Now that Yor has finally confessed her feelings in front of Anya, fans are anticipating in which direction the story is headed. Meanwhile, the threat of Donovan Desmond still remains, as the series has yet to further expand on his strange behavior and powers that his wife, Melinda Desmond, talked about.

H/T: Tatsuya Endo on X