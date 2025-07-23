Spy x Family: Amid Yor’s Confusing Feelings, Loid May Uncover Her Secret Sooner Than Expected

The latest arc of Spy x Family is turning into an ordeal for Yor Forger as she is stuck in a dilemma after her new mission. The arc begins on an exciting note as Anya’s new term commences and she gains two new admirers after resolving a conflict between them. However, it doesn’t take long before the tone shifts into something more intense when the series focuses on the Garden and introduces two new members, Hemlock and Gympie. Yor’s brief mission with Matthew and Hemlcok was chaotic, but it ended smoothly. However, the real problem begins after her discussion with her fellow assassins, who have different outlooks on people like them blending into society.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even so, neither of them believes it’s safe for Yor to keep maintaining her fake marriage, especially if she can’t be honest with Loid Forger. Yor is unaware of Loid’s secret, so she still thinks he’s an ordinary civilian, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. She doesn’t believe someone living a simple life can accept sharing a roof with an assassin. Although the reason Yor works for the Garden is to maintain the peace between Ostania and Westalis, the nature of her work is still shady and difficult to understand for ordinary people. While she deals with her growing feelings for Loid, the spy has another concern entirely.

Loid Wants to Understand Yor Better (But That Could Lead to Trouble)

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

When Loid was planning to find a fake wife for himself, he didn’t have a lot of options. A lot of the female WISE agents were arrested during the spy hunt, where the Secret Police of Ostania would randomly arrest any suspicious women. This is also the reason why Yor had no choice but to see a fake marriage with Loid in order to keep up her facade. As luck would have it, Yor met all the requirements Loid wanted from his fake wife. Her background is clear, and so is her brother’s.

Loid easily figured Yuri is from the Secret Police after their first meeting, but Loid is still clueless about his wife’s background. Even the background investigation Franky did on her was on short notice, which means he probably didn’t have a chance to dig deeper into her past. However, Loid is misunderstanding that Yor is having second thoughts about their marriage.

Loid is desperate enough to use any means at his disposal to convince Yor to stay. Unfortunately, he realizes that a simple date isn’t enough to ease her mind. Loid is determined to learn more about her, which may require another background check. Even another agent asked if Loid is worried that Yor has some skeletons in her closet, even though the former doesn’t believe that.

Yor Admits Her Feelings For Loid Even Though Her Situation Is Complicated

Wit Studio – CloverWorks

After living with the Forgers for this long, it’s only normal that Yor grew attached to her new family life. She always cared about Anya, and somewhere along the way, she developed feelings for Loid as well. Unfortunately, her situation wouldn’t allow her to be honest with her feelings. She knew the marriage was a temporary arrangement, but now she wants nothing more than for it to last forever.

After expressing her feelings for Loid in front of Anya, Yor asks the kid to keep it a secret. Even if she’s sure about her feelings for Loid, she doesn’t know how long she can keep living with him. However, she also knows that she’s not someone who can live a normal life like others. The manga debuted in 2019 and never fully explored their relationship until now. All these years, the relationship between them has always been stagnant with little to no development. Loid always maintained his image as a family man while Yor grew to care more about the Forgers.

However, the personal relationship between them was still the same on the surface, even after the time they spent together. Whenever Loid felt that Yor was struggling to keep up the charade, he would try to make her happy. This is the first time the series has so openly explored the feelings of one of the characters. Even though Yor is sure about her feelings, Loid is still concerned about Operation Strix since so many lives depend on the success of his mission.



