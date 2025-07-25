Are Loid and Yor Forger on the Same Side in Spy x Family?

Spy x Family has finally teased season 3 with a new trailer, and that means it’s the perfect time to start wondering about details in the series that haven’t been fully explained yet. A big part of the show centers on secret identities, which is shown in multiple ways in the Forger family alone as Loid is a spy, Yor is an assassin, and Anya is a telepath. They work together as a family without revealing their actual jobs, even if Anya knows the truth from reading their minds. However, there’s no clear answer as to how Yor and Loid will react when their real jobs inevitably come to light.

A big component of how the eventual reveal of their true jobs will go is whether Loid and Yor are on the same side in Spy x Family, despite being from opposing countries. Although Loid is currently living in Ostania, he’s there as a spy for Westalis with the intention of preventing another war between the countries from breaking out. Since the details of Loid’s job are such a core piece of the overall narrative, you get to learn a fair amount about his work as a spy and the goals that he’s trying to accomplish. However, that isn’t the case for Yor, and that means that it’s difficult to tell what the purpose of Yor’s assassinations are.

Understanding the Tensions Between Ostania and Westalis

You get a fair amount of lore right at the beginning of Spy x Family to set up the reason that Loid’s mission is necessary in the first place. Prior to the start of the show, Ostania and Westalis had been at war with each other twice. While they aren’t actively at war anymore, they aren’t exactly on the friendliest of terms either. It was after the second war that WISE was formed, which is the intelligence agency that Loid is part of. Through Loid’s connection to the agency, you have a clear idea of their goals, which is to maintain the current peace between Westalis and Ostania, as thin as it may be. The hard part is trying to figure out which side Yor is on.

Garden’s Goals Aren’t Clear

You can figure out that Loid is on the side of peace easily enough, but Yor is part of Garden, which is a much more secretive organization. Even if you’re up-to-date on the manga, there’s still not a ton of information available about Garden. Yes, there’s a little more revealed in the manga compared to the anime, but it remains incredibly secretive.

Garden is an organization of assassins, although the jobs they can be assigned can vary somewhat, as seen when Yor is tasked with being a bodyguard for the Gretchers on the Princess Lorelei. The most information that you get about Garden’s purpose is that it’s meant to weed out traitors to Ostania, but that’s not enough to tell you what they consider a traitor.

Yor Is Likely on the Same Side as Loid in Spy x Family

To figure out Yor’s side, it’s better to look at her as a person rather than her career. Part of the reason is that Garden doesn’t seem to give her a ton of information about her jobs aside from the identity of the traitor and an overview of what treasonous act they’ve committed.

While Yor excels at her job and enjoys it, she first started working for Garden when she was young in order to earn money that she could use to raise Yuri after their parents presumably died. Given her age, Yor and Yuri would’ve been alive to witness the second war between Ostania and Westalis, which is what drove Loid to becoming a spy with the goal of preserving peace so that no other children would have to go through what he and his friends did, a resolve that’s strengthened as he bonds with Anya.

Similarly, Yor has a violent job that she enjoys and a protective nature that fits with the idea of somebody who has witnessed the worst of humanity and is now willing to do what she can to avoid putting others through the horror of living through a war. Ultimately, learning more about Garden will provide the clearest picture of which side Yor is on, since it partially depends on whether Garden is also working to prevent war, working to start a new war, or has some other interests that aren’t directly related to the war that Desmond wants to start. But for now, it looks like Yor, personally, is also on the side of peace.