Spy x Family Season 3 Teases Return With First Trailer: Watch

Spy x Family is finally coming back with a new season later this year, and the anime has dropped the first trailer for Season 3 ahead of its comeback. Spy x Family has quickly become one of the biggest franchises to ever come out of Shueisha’s Jump+ magazine, and each season of the anime has taken that even further with a huge new wave of fans jumping onto the series every time. That’s likely going to be the case with the next phase of episodes too, and that’s even truer thanks to the real first look at the coming season.

Spy x Family Season 3 was officially announced to be in the works shortly after the second season came to an end, and is currently scheduled to make its debut later this Fall. As the anime readies to send Loid and the rest of the Forger Family on some new adventures with the next season, it’s time to get ready for what’s actually coming next with the first trailer for the new season. You can check out the trailer for Spy x Family Season 3 below.

What to Know for Spy x Family Season 3

Spy x Family Season 3 will be premiering this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. The anime will be picking up right from the events of the second season, and bring back its central Forger Family trio. But while the second season finally gave fans a full arc showcasing Yor Forger’s assassination work and skills, the third season is likely going to focus on different central characters this time around. If it continues to adapt Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series as is, there’s going to be some surprising focuses that fans probably won’t see coming.

There are still many details about what to expect from Spy x Family Season 3 as its streaming home and production details are still being kept a mystery for now. The anime will be taking on some big arcs in the new season, so it’s the best time to catch up with everything that had happened in the first two seasons. While it’s yet to be revealed how many episodes there will be this time, it’s going to be a big season either way with WIT Studio and CloverWorks still bringing it all to life.

How to Catch Up With Spy x Family

If you wanted to catch up with everything that’s happened in Spy x Family’s anime so far, now is the best time to do so. You can find the entire TV anime now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu with both English and Japanese language audio options available. At the same time, you can also check out the Spy x Family Code: White feature film streaming with Crunchyroll as well.

As for what to expect from the anime, Spy x Family is teased as such, “World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!”