Spy x Family Announces a Special Show Ahead of Season 3

Based on Tatsuya Endo’s beloved manga, Season 3 of Spy x Family will premiere in October 2025 as part of the Fall 2025 anime lineup. Fans will finally get to experience the daily ordeals of the Forger family once again. However, that’s not all fans need to look forward to this year. According to Mantan Web, a summer vacation special project, “SPY×FAMILY Operation Podcast Summer Special” has been confirmed. It will stream on YouTube’s TOHO animation channel every Monday at 7 pm from August 4th. This four-episode special will also feature the voice actors of Anya Forger (Atsumi Tanezaki), Damien Desmond (Natsumi Fujiwara), and Becky Blackbell (Emiri Kato) in the first two episodes.

Meanwhile, the last two episodes will include the voice actors of Loid Forger (Takuya Eguchi), Yor Forger (Saori Hayami), Anya Forger (Atsumi Tanezaki), and Bond Forger (Kenichiro Matsuda). While the first two episodes will focus on students of the Eden Academy, the last two will highlight the beloved Forger family. The podcasts will have the series’ star reflect on their experiences working with the anime team. The third season of the anime hasn’t yet announced a release date or a teaser, but manga readers know we are in for some of the most thrilling and hilarious scenes in the series.

What to Expect From Spy x Family Season 3

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio/CloverWorks

The second season ends on a heartwarming note as Loid goes on a side mission, but doesn’t expect Bond to come to him as an unexpected ally. While the dog was running from Yor’s awful cooking, Loid believes Bond wants to take revenge on those who experimented on him. When the dust settles, Loid completes his mission with ease thanks to his partner and cooks a hearty meal for the boy when he returns home. However, things will get more intense from the third season, which will commence with the Friendship Schemes Arc.

The upcoming season is also expected to cover the Red Circus and the Mole Hunt Arcs from the manga. The series will finally delve deeper into the Desmond family, which brings Loid one step closer to succeeding in Operation Strix. Even after meeting Donovan Desmond in the first season’s finale, he has barely made any progress. Unfortunately, time is running out, and he needs to make a move as fast as possible. Anya and Yor will surprisingly aid him again without realizing it. Not only that, but the Red Circus Arc will highlight another one of Anya’s feats as she comes to everyone’s rescue again.

The first season was released in two parts, comprising 25 episodes in total, while the second season consisted of only 12 episodes. The studio hasn’t confirmed which pattern the third season will follow, so it’s unclear if it will also adapt the Term Finals Arc during its initial run on Crunchyroll. You can catch up on the first and second seasons on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Both platforms are also streaming Spy x Family: Code White, a non-canon film, which was released in 2023.

