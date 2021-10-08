Netflix’s Squid Game Tackles Dragon Ball with This Gohan Crossover

Netflix has found its next big hit with Squid Game, the South Korean drama that witnesses a number of desperate people attempting to rescue themselves from debt by playing childrens’ games that are life or death. With the first season having come to an end and fans waiting to see if the live-action series will return for a season two, fans have discovered that the look of the participants is somewhat reminiscent of that of one of the fan-favorite characters from Dragon Ball, specifically Gohan’s look from the earlier days of Dragon Ball Super.

Gohan has come a long way throughout the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super, originally neglecting his training and deciding to throw his lot behind being a family man and working toward his scholarly pursuits. However, when Freeza was resurrected thanks to his minions capturing the Dragon Balls, the son of Goku learned that he had some serious powering up to do as the alien despot beat him down during a one-on-one fight. With Gohan learning how to access his mystic power by training with Piccolo once again to prepare for the Tournament of Power, he has continued being a powerful member of the Z Fighters throughout the Moro Arc that recently came to a close in the franchise’s manga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User SLOPlays spotted the hilarious coincidence wherein the participants of the Squid Game happened to wear track suits that were strikingly similar to that of Gohan’s before the hybrid Saiyan/Human warrior had regained the strength he had most lost following the conclusion of the Majin Buu Arc:

Dragon Ball Evolution 2 looks insane pic.twitter.com/zqd7Vj3JqT — SLO (@SLOplays) October 6, 2021

Currently, Dragon Ball Super has a heavy presence at this year’s New York Comic-Con with the franchise unveiling an in-depth look at the movie it will be releasing next year in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Highlighting returning characters such as Piccolo, Pan, Bulma, and Dende, the movie will be featuring antagonists like Broly and the Red Ribbon Army holding prominent roles. While Super Hero doesn’t have a specific release date, fans can’t wait to see what the upcoming movie will mean for the lore of the Shonen series moving forward.

What do you think of this hilarious crossover? Do you think Gohan will stay in fighting shape throughout the entirety of Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.