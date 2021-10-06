Viral Squid Game Cosplay Brings the Creepy Doll to Life

One awesome Squid Game cosplay has gone viral for tapping into one of the creepiest elements of the new Netflix series! Hwang Dong-hyuk’s original series might have gone through hell before it finally got produced, but all of that effort was definitely worth it as the series has quickly dominated Netflix and has become one of the most popular releases on the streaming service overall in the short time since its release. Part of the reason why it’s become such a big hit and so quickly is how it imagines such a bleak premise with vivid imagery.

Steeping the economic struggles of those involved and having them playing deadly games for the chance at a massive cash prize, the rug is soon pulled out from under all of them in a surprisingly colorful yet brutal fashion. This kicked off the a deadly twist on the children’s game Red Light, Green Light that saw a giant robotic child turning towards a tree, but when it set its sights on any contestant still moving when it turned around, they were instantly shot on sight. It’s quite a way to start the series, and now this giant robotic child has been brought to life awesomely with cosplay from @mastiffwitha4 that has quickly become viral on Instagram! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

This blend of colorful and kid-friendly like imagery together with the twisted brutality of the game’s punishments themselves are why fans kept watching through Squid Game‘s debut outing. It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not the series creator has plans (or even wants) to continue the series with another season, but that’s also what makes this series such a massive success with Netflix as it’s clearly tapped into a vein that many out there can relate to.

Squid Game is quickly becoming one of the most watched series on Netflix ever, and it’s even more impressive considering how brutal of a series it really is at its core. If it did ever come back for another season, there’s much of the magic that inspired memes, viral videos, and cosplay like this would be missing from a follow up anyway. But what do you think? Have you checked out Squid Game on Netflix, and if so, what did you think of it? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!