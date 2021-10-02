Netflix Recreates Squid Game’s Creepy Doll in Real Life

Netflix recreated Squid Game‘s creepy Red Light, Green Light doll in real life! There’s a good chance you have heard about Squid Game by now as Hwang Dong-hyuk’s original series has surprisingly taken over Netflix’s Top 10 and has been steadily dominating conversations ever since it debuted with the streaming service last month. It’s not hard to see why either as the series pits down on their luck individuals against one another in a series of escalating deadly games that are masked as simplistic child games that anyone could have played in their youth.

Some of these challenges are deceptively easy, and while the threat of death is hanging overhead, many fans could probably think they’d make it far within the overall game itself. That’s why the very first game introduced in the series’ premiere episode has taken off as such a viral hit as well. Taking Red Light, Green Light and adding a deadly twist, players must make it past a certain line before being spotted by a giant robotic doll that ends up shooting them on sight if they move an inch while the “Red Light” part of the game is active. To help promote the series’ release, Netflix recreated this creepy giant doll in real life with unsurprisingly creepy results. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Better play by the rules because she's always watching. Will you make it past the first round of Squid Game? 🦑 pic.twitter.com/qvTlHddqsr — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) September 22, 2021

Squid Game has quickly taken over the world due to the juxtaposition of the innocent children’s games with the bloody deaths of the many competitors, but there are some other more deeply thematic reasons why it’s been so resonant with people. Because while the main games have provided an interesting opening hook to bring viewers in, it’s the plight of the characters throughout that keeps fans going. Each of the players involved has been swallowed by the harsh economy of South and North Korea, and that’s something everyone can relate to. It’s this sense of desperation that keeps people playing at the cost of their lives, and it’s that bleakness that makes you want to watch each new episode.

The end of the series leaves some major questions about where this world could go next if Squid Game’s creator wants to continue with a potential second season, but if not, the series has made an impact with its cool idea (and giant creepy dolls) with this debut run. But what do you think? Have you checked out Squid Game on Netflix? If so, what did you think of it? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!