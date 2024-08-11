Squid Game Season 2 Teaser Reveals First Look at New Players

Squid Game is now in the works on Season 2 coming later this December, and Netflix has shared the first look at the new players joining the deadly game. Squid Game Season 2 has been in the works pretty much immediately since the first season came to an end. But it wasn’t until earlier this Summer that we got our most concrete update yet with the confirmation that the new season would be premiering later this December. On top of that, it was also announced that the series will be ending next year with a third and final season bringing the story to its end.

Squid Game Season 2 will be making its debut on December 26th with Netflix worldwide, and a new teaser trailer shares the first look at many of the new players we’ll be seeing in the coming episodes. While it’s far from a great look at any of the new cast members, it’s clear that they are being set up for very much the same kind of deadly game that Gi-Hun had to work through the in the first season of the series. But this time, he’s trying to end them all. Check out the new Squid Game Season 2 teaser below.

Squid Game Season 2 Release Date

Original creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is confirmed to be returning as director and executive producer for Squid Game Season 2, now releasing with Netflix on December 26th. Confirmed stars from the first season returning for the new season include Lee Jung-jae (as Seong Gi-Hun), Lee Byung-Hun (as Front Man), Wi Ha-jun (as Hwang Jun-Ho), and Gong Yoo (as the currently unnamed recruiter for the games). New additions to the cast for the upcoming season are Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an in currently unconfirmed roles.

With the new season officially coming our way this December, and a third and final season coming in 2025, it’s the perfect time to catch up with the first season of Squid Game already streaming with Netflix. They tease what to expect from the series as such, “Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits – with deadly high stakes.”

Squid Game: The Challenge was also reality game show released in between the seasons, and was such a success in its own right that it is also now in the works on its own Season 2. You can find it streaming with Netflix as well.