Squid Game: The Experience Will Let Fans Take Part in The Game

Squid Game became such a hit for Netflix that the series broke its way into the real world. Squid Game: The Challenge took the killer games from the hit series and forged a reality show that saw participants competing to score a major financial windfall. While The Challenge is working on its second season, Netflix is allowing Squid Game fans to participate in the excursions even if they aren’t a part of the reality show. Squid Game: The Experience is hitting New York City this fall and you can have the chance to play some of the biggest games from the show.

If you want to learn more about Squid Game: The Experience, here’s how Netflix describes the real-life event that will take place in New York City on October 11th, “Opening in New York on Oct. 11, Squid Game: The Experience allows fans and thrill-seekers alike to enter the world of Squid Game and participate in the games they’ve seen on screen. Front Man will dare the brave players, testing their skills and strategy in heart-pounding games, including the iconic Red Light, Green Light under Young-hee’s watchful eye.”

Join The Squid Game Experience

The description continues, “While some of the games are inspired by the series, others are brand-new, so expect a surprise around every corner. Competing in groups of up to 24, players will accumulate points in a series of escalating challenges, each featuring cutting-edge technology, until a winner is declared. Once the games conclude, players can unwind at the Night Market, sampling an array of Korean and international foods and beverages. They can also check out the merchandise store, Squid Mart, which will feature exclusive collectibles, toys, apparel, games, and unique photo opportunities.” If you want to jump on the waitlist, you can do so by clicking here.

Squid Game has a major future ahead of it, as Netflix has confirmed that the second season of the main series will arrive this December. On top of the season two arrival, 2025 will release the third and final season of the franchise. While Squid Game The Challenge is also working on its second season, it has yet to solidify its release date.

