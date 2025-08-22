Star Wars: Visions Season 3 Drops New Look at Cast

Lucasfilm held a special panel at Anime NYC to promote the upcoming third season of Star Wars: Visions. Series’ Executive Producer and Lucasfilm’s Vice President of content, James Waugh, was in attendance at the panel. Waugh offers audiences new teasers for the upcoming season, including unveiling a poster featuring the main cast. Star Wars: Visions is an anthology series where each episode is produced, written, and animated by a studio outside the United States. Whereas the first season was produced by Japanese studios, including renowned companies like TRIGGER and Production I.G., Visions Season Two diversified, with other countries contributing to the production of Star Wars shorts.

However, Lucasfilm returns to Japanese studios for season 3. Waugh is quoted as saying in the panel as wanting to return to Japan for the third season. He discusses the drive for animation, quoting, “[t]he real power of anime is the unique perspective of the culture and the unique perspective that is there.” The third season is treated as a “mixtape,” featuring a mix of returning favorites from the first season alongside new stories. Episodes from the first season, including “The Ninth Jedi,” “The Duel,” and “The Village Bride,” will have follow-up episodes in the third season. “The Ninth Jedi” is being spun off to its own mini-series. Star Wars: Visions Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on October 29th.

Everything to Know For Star Wars: Visions Season 3

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm and Disney

Those in attendance at the panel at Anime NYC received a poster featuring the new key image of season 3 and got to watch one of the episodes of the upcoming season, “Black.” The poster features the key characters for all nine episodes of the season, which includes a mixture of several returning characters and many new ones. The Ronin from “The Duel,” F from “The Village Bride,” and Lah Kara from “The Ninth Jedi” are displayed in the key image, surrounded by the new faces who will star in the other episodes of the season.

“Black” is described as a “psychedelic battle between past and present,” using abstract imagery and animation to present a haunting story through the perspective of a stormtrooper. The episode is produced by David Production, the same studio behind the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime franchise. The other non-sequel episodes of the third season are “Yuko’s Treasure,” “The Smuggler,” “The Bounty Hunters,” “The Song of Four Wings,” and “The Bird of Paradise.” The Anime NYC briefly covered some of the other episodes, revealing “Yuko’s Treasure” is a light-hearted adventure starring a bear from Tatooine, “The Smuggler” is about underworld criminals, and “The Bounty Hunter” is an all-out action episode featuring star fighters.

All nine episodes of Star Wars: Visions Season 3 will be released at once, similar to the previous volumes. The Ninth Jedi mini-series is scheduled to release sometime in 2026. Star Wars: Visions is part of Western companies’ growing recognition of anime’s popularity, with several of the most popular streaming shows being anime. If Lucasfilm and Disney can cater to the anime viewer base with Visions, they could potentially be drawing millions of new viewers.

H/T: Chris Gallardo on X (formerly Twitter)