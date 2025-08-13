Star Wars: Visions Producer Working on The Phantom of the Opera Anime

LW Entertainment announced a new partnership with Qubic Pictures to explore opportunities for an anime adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera musical. The iconic 80s musical was by Andrew Lloyd Webber, which is itself an adaptation of the early 19th-century French novel of the same name. LW Entertainment was originally Webber’s Really Useful Group, an international company that handled various productions, including stage and video, as well as merchandising properties. Qubic Pictures is a production company founded by veteran producer Justin Leach, who served as the co-executive producer of the Star Wars: Visions anthology.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Leach was also the showrunner of the Eden and Leviathan 3D anime, both made under the Qubic Pictures umbrella. Eden and Leviathan both premiered on Netflix. Qubic is a production company that has worked with many animated studios, including those from Japan, North America, and Europe. According to LW Entertainment, the new partnership with Qubic is part of LW’s goal to explore new film and TV opportunities revolving around The Phantom of the Opera and Webber’s other work. The official announcement didn’t clarify if an anime adaptation has gone into production, only that LW and Qubic have joined forces to explore potential opportunities for a new The Phantom of the Opera anime.

Would a Phantom of the Opera Anime Work?

Don Arnold/WireImage/LW Entertainment

The Phantom of the Opera is one of the most popular and recognizable musicals in the world. The play holds the record for the longest-running show in Broadway history, with an impressive 38-year streak since its 1986 premiere. The musical received acclaim for its music, lavish production designs, and the performances of the original actors. The original Phantom of the Opera novel had already been adapted several times, including a renowned silent film from 1925. A motion picture adaptation of the musical was actually released in 2004 and received poor reviews.

The musical and book follow the story of a deformed man who hides his face with a mask and wanders through a stage play like a ghost. He eventually falls in love with one of the actresses and attempts to seduce her. While The Phantom of the Opera is referenced many times in various media, including animation, television, comics, and other films, there aren’t many animated adaptations of the source material. The most notable animated Phantom of the Opera project was the 1988 kids animated feature. Qubic’s Phantom of the Opera, if it does get made and released, would be the first major anime series based on the musical.

LW Entertainment and Qubic Pictures’ collaboration is indicative of the growing popularity of anime. Anime remains one of the most-watched mediums on streaming services, with 2025 predicted to be the biggest year for anime yet. Many corporations now want to be involved in this burgeoning anime empire, which is why many companies like LW Entertainment are working towards having their own anime to sell to the public. LW is also seeking other media to deliver the works of Andrew Lloyd Webber, meaning it is likely we will hear more news and announcements for other classic stage play adaptations.

H/T: LW Entertainment