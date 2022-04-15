Star Wars Fans Are Thrilled At Visions’ Potential 2022 Release

Rumors have been swirling that not only is the first anime expedition into the world of Star Wars, Star Wars: Visions, is getting a second season, but that it might drop this year, as fans are wrapping their heads around the return of the popular anime anthology series. With a number of different anime studios taking the opportunity to dive into a galaxy far, far away, the anthology television show was the first time that Star Wars was adapted into the medium of anime, but it definitely seems as if it won’t be the last.

In an exclusive interview with Producer James Waugh in a previous article for Comicbook.com, he broke down the love that the creators had for the franchise and their initial thoughts in creating the anthology series:

“This really started from love. I got to be honest. Anime has really influenced a lot of us at Lucasfilm. We’re all fans. I think you can see that as someone who’s a Star Wars fan, you probably see that in a lot of animation work and a lot of work we do across the board. So I think we’ve always loved the idea of it. And just seeing Star Wars expressed in that 2-D style that’s very specific to Japan was something that felt to us like, wow, that would be amazing. It’s no-brainer. And the challenge is. What do you do? And what’s the story?

Ultimately, we wanted to do this for a long time. We didn’t know how to do it. Then Disney+ became a reality. And with Disney+, we had to really rethink what it means to tell a Star Wars story, and what opportunities do we have to explore Star Wars in ways that we were not thinking of in our more feature driven model?”

Do you think we’ll see Star Wars: Visions return this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Star Wars.

