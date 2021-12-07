Star Wars: Visions Has Released Its First Funko Pop

Funko Pops have become a huge part of the world of pop culture over the years, with countless figures being created for characters in movies, television, comics, and anime. Now, Star Wars: Visions, the popular Disney+ anthology series that brings the light and dark sides of the force into the world of anime, is creating its first Funko Pop as one of the most popular characters of the television show will receive a figure as fans wait for any news when it comes to a second season of the popular streaming series.

Specifically, “Ronin” will be receiving a deluxe Funko Pop that will have his trusty droid by his side, with this surprising wielder of the Force being featured in the Star Wars: Visions short, “The Duel,” In said anthology entry, the main character is dragged into a battle in which a small village is under siege by both a Sith and their companions that are looking to ravage the civilians of this enclave for all that they can grab. Revealing himself to actually be a former Sith, “The Duel,” is considered by many to be one of the best entries of the anthology, so it’s no surprise to see that Ronin is one of the first characters from the series to get a Funko of his very own.

Funko’s Official Twitter Account shared the first look at the Deluxe Pop, which will land as a Target Exclusive, which displays both Ronin and his droid following their successful introduction in the Star Wars anime series that turned quite a few heads when it came to both Star Wars and anime fans alike:

https://twitter.com/OriginalFunko/status/1468218818199699457?s=20

As mentioned earlier, a second season of the anthology series has yet to be confirmed by Disney, though the “House of Mouse” recently submitted one of its shorts within the television show for consideration at the Academy Awards. While the short in question wasn’t “The Duel,” it was still quite the entry in the anthology with “The Village Bride,” which crafted an amazing story while using some gorgeous animation to do so.

Will you be picking up this Star Wars: Visions Funko Pop? What was your favorite short from the Disney+ anthology? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Star Wars.