Star Wars: Visions Novel Confirms LGBTQ Characters and Romances

If you did not know, Star Wars: Visions is here, and the anthology is crushing it. Disney+ brought out its first Star Wars anime a couple of weeks back, and fans were understandably hyped about the whole thing. And now, one of its novels has confirmed a fan theory about “The Duel” and its LGBTQ ties.

The update comes from Star Wars Queers Watch, a fan page dedicated to the franchise’s LGBTQ inclusion. The page sounded the alarm for fans this week when it covered content from Ronin: A Visions Novel, and they confirmed the book is inclusive in a way never done by the series previously.

“Full breakdown later but this book is truly a milestone for LGBTQ+ representation in Star Wars. Just *chef’s kiss*,” the page shared. And luckily, a spoiler-free breakdown was given on how the novelization includes the LGBTQ community.

According to the page, the novelization includes a bisexual or perhaps pansexual lead, and the main cast includes two women who are in same-sex relationships. The book goes on to introduce a major character who identifies as nonbinary, and a full-on queer relationship is explored throughout the book. And finally, the novel stars two trans men who are undergoing hormone replacement therapy which marks a first for Star Wars.

Clearly, Star Wars: Visions is challenging the franchise with this progressive piece, and fans are dying to see more of Ronin as such. If you are interested in nabbing this book yourself, it is available now. You can find it on Amazon and Books-A-Million now. And of course, the anthology itself can be found on Disney+ right now. The nine-part series explores a variety of Star Wars tales through the eyes of Japan’s best animation houses like TRIGGER, Science Saru, and more.

What do you think about this novel's revelations? Do you want to see more of this representation in Star Wars: Visions?