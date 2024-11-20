Star Wars Visions: Breaking Down the Anime Studios Coming to Season 3

Star Wars Visions‘ premiere on Disney+ was something of a gamechanger. The show combined Star Wars with some of the biggest anime studios in the world, creating stories that broadened the Star Wars Universe and took it outside of the box. Season 2 expanded on that, drawing from animation studios from around the world, giving viewers more of the Star Wars Visions goodness they craved. At the Disney APAC Content Showcase in Singapore, the third season of Star Wars Visions was announced, and fans got to see what studios would be joining the show. The show is going back to its anime roots, with new studios coming on, several of whom are returning from the first season.

Star Wars Visions Season 3 is bringing in some big-name studios, all in an attempt to give fans the best possible shorts. The nine studios are David Production, Kamikaze Douga, TRIGGER, Production I.G., ANIMA (in a co-production with Kamikaze Douga), Kinema citrus Co., Project Studio Q, Polygon Pictures, and WIT Studios. Kamikaze Douga, TRIGGER, and Production I.G. are all old Star Wars Visions hands, but all of the studios are known for their impeccable work, creating brilliant anime that fans love.

David Production Is Best Known for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

David Production opened its doors in 2007, and was founded by former Gonzo producers Koji Kajita and Taito Okiura. The studio is most well-known for its adaptation of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures, capturing all the action and absurdity that are a hallmark of the manga. However, that’s far from the only feather in their cap, as they have also produced Cells at Work!, Spriggan, Monster Hunter Stories Ride on, the 2018 adaptation of Captain Tsubase, the 2022 adaptation of Urusei Yatsura, and many more.

Kamikaze Douga Is an Old Hand for Star Wars Visions

Kamikaze Douga returns to Star Wars Visions after wowing fans with “The Duel.” This short took Star Wars to feudal Japan and thrilled viewers with its action, introducing fans to the Ronin, who has since starred in his own novel. That’s the kind of thing that Kamikaze Douga is known for, which is on display in productions such as Batman: Ninja and Tales of Cestoria: The Wake of Sin. Looking at their past work, it’ll be interesting to see what they do for this season of Visions, especially working with ANIMA.

ANIMA Has Worked on Projects of All Kinds

ANIMA is an interesting company to come into Star Wars Visions. The company was founded back in 1997 and is known for their 3D animation, working on a variety of video games like Final Fantasy XVI, Mario Party Superstars, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and many more. They’ve branched out into anime, working Fire Emblem Heroes – Book V – The False Monarch Movie, Sand Land: The Series, Seed Freedom, Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom, and many more that have never seen American shores. Their combination of 3D animation and anime should make for a lively short.

Kinema citrus Co. Has a Diverse Library

Kinema citrus Co. wowed Star Wars fans with “The Village Bride,” a short which saw Jedi Padawan F save a young bride from Separatist Battle Droids, becoming a true Jedi in the process. The studio has existed since 2008, when it was founded by former Production I.G. and Bones members. It’s most well-known for Tokyo Magnitude 8 (co-produced with Bones), .hack//Quantum, Black Bullet, Barakamon, Made in Abyss, and The Rising of the Shield Hero.

TRIGGER Was Formed by Studio Gainax Alums

TRIGGER produced “The Twins” for Star Wars Visions Season 1, which showed off remnants of the First Order and the Sith Eternal using Sith alchemy to create Force-sensitive twins to destroy the New Republic, which leads to a vision of brother killing sister, a battle between them, and a promise of redemption. TRIGGER was founded by former Studio Gainax employees Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ōtsuka in 2011. The studio is best known for Kill la Kill, but has also worked on Little Witch Academia (short films, 2013 and 2015; TV series, 2017), Promare (2019), BNA: Brand New Animal (2020), Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022), and Delicious in Dungeon (2024), as well as the animated continuations of Gridman the Hyper Agent: SSSS.Gridman (2018), SSSS.Dynazenon (2021), and Gridman Universe (2023).

Production I.G. Is an Anime Legend

Production I.G. is a powerhouse in the anime industry. Beyond Star Wars Visions Season 1 short “The Ninth Jedi,” they’ve also worked with Quentin Tarantino for the animated sequence of Kill Bill Vol. 1, and their work influenced the Wachowskis while working on The Matrix. Their most well-known work is their 1995 adaptation of Ghost in the Shell, perfectly bringing Masamune Shirow’s cyberpunk manga to life. There are tons of amazing Production I.G. anime: Psycho-Pass, Blood: The Last Vampire, Eden of the East, Kuruoko’s Basketball, Haikyu, Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade, and more from their nearly 40-year existence. They’ve also worked on video game cutscenes for Bandai Namco’s Tales series.

Project Studio Q Is the Home of Hideaki Anno

Project Studio Q was partly formed by Hideaki Anno, the creator of Neon Genesis Evangelion. Anno runs Khara Inc., but Project Studio Q is another company he works with. They’re known for their CG 3D animation and helped out on Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time. The 3D action scenes from that film are wild, so it’ll be great to see what exactly they bring to Star Wars Visions Season Three.

Polygon Pictures Has Worked With Multiple American Companies

Polygon Pictures has a massive library of animated works. Best known as a CG 3D animation studio, Star Wars Visions isn’t their first American project. It’s not even their first Star Wars project, as they previously worked on Star Wars: The Clone Wars. They’ve also worked on Transformers Prime, as well as working with Disney on series like Tron: Uprising. They’ve done several Ultraman and Godzilla films, Ape Escape the Movie: Battle for the Golden Pipo Helmet, Valiant, The Idolmaster Shiny Colors, Kaina of the Great Snow Sea, Stillwater, Pingu in the City, contributed 3D animation to Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, and many more movies and TV projects. They’re also going to be animating 2025’s The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

WIT Studio Produced Attack on Titan‘s First Three Seasons

WIT Studios is most well-known in the US for producing the first three seasons of Attack on Titan. However, it’s far from their only work. WIT is one of Japan’s leading anime studios, and has produced Great Pretender, Ranking of Kings, The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún, Spy × Family, Suicide Squad Isekai, and the first seasons of The Ancient Magus’ Bride and Vinland Saga. The studio was founded in 2012 by producers from Production I.G.