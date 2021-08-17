New Star Wars Visions Trailer Has Fans Begging for More
Star Wars had humble goals decades ago, but the sci-fi series has expanded its reach further than anyone ever expected. The legendary franchise is looking for new horizons these days as shows like The Bad Batch and The Mandalorian are thriving. Now, Star Wars is ready to take on a new world thanks to anime, and fans are pretty much obsessed with the move.
For those who don't know, Star Wars Visions is set to go live in September, and the project marks the first Star Wars anime. The anthology series will bring together iconic production houses such as Trigger and Science Saru to celebrate a galaxy far, far away. And today, fans were given a new look at the project when a trailer went live.
As you can see below, the clip has left a massive impression on fans, and we cannot blame them. Star Wars Visions goes hard with this trailer as it shows snippets of its nine episodes. From twin Force users to robots and singing aliens, this anime has it all. And of course, the trailer's Lightsaber Umbrella became a big point of discussion when it went live.
Now, fans are eager to see what Star Wars Visions has in store for them. The show will hit Disney+ this September exclusively, so sci-fi and anime lovers can get ready to marathon the anthology. The odds seem to be in favor of Star Wars Visions, so let's hope the ambitious series can stick its landing next month!
What do you think about Star Wars Visions after this new trailer? Will you be watching it when it debuts? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Extra? Extra
I'm not an anime person but this looks amazing. The only issue I have is with this lightsaber just looks ridiculous. Where's the practicality in that. What's it meant to do, act as an umbrella, just spin it really fast. pic.twitter.com/mdKFDkaK6D— Liam (@Liambacon3) August 17, 2021
It's Time to Go
OH YEAH- LET'S F-CKING GOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kuItAmoyV9— Anonymous Annoyance (@AnonymousAnnoy4) August 17, 2021
It's Time
LETS GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/1xVB7vhU1P— Chris (@CMach208) August 17, 2021
I Mean, Same
Looks bad ass yet the thing I’m most excited for is chibi Boba Fett pic.twitter.com/VSY6miIoLi— Cruz (@Cruzfire10) August 17, 2021
Dumb and Necessary
This has to be the dumbest and most excessive lightsaber weapon I've ever seen and I love every single thing about it.
LOOK AT IT.
WHY IS IT THAT.
IT'S DUMB.
I LOVE IT. pic.twitter.com/HDpc5DBqgi— Patrick Braga (@PhotoBrago) August 17, 2021
Trigger Approved
I definitely know the 2 episodes I'm most excited for. Glad to see Trigger get in this pic.twitter.com/lehuodXxXx— Harumako Stan Account (@sackboy5055) August 17, 2021
We Stan Whips
Everyone is talking about the saber umbrella, but can we talk about these light saber whips, this is rule of cool at its f-cking finest. Beautiful pic.twitter.com/xwDpWrEgi6— PierceTheGoon (@PieLucas1) August 17, 2021