New Star Wars Visions Trailer Has Fans Begging for More

Star Wars had humble goals decades ago, but the sci-fi series has expanded its reach further than anyone ever expected. The legendary franchise is looking for new horizons these days as shows like The Bad Batch and The Mandalorian are thriving. Now, Star Wars is ready to take on a new world thanks to anime, and fans are pretty much obsessed with the move.

For those who don't know, Star Wars Visions is set to go live in September, and the project marks the first Star Wars anime. The anthology series will bring together iconic production houses such as Trigger and Science Saru to celebrate a galaxy far, far away. And today, fans were given a new look at the project when a trailer went live.

As you can see below, the clip has left a massive impression on fans, and we cannot blame them. Star Wars Visions goes hard with this trailer as it shows snippets of its nine episodes. From twin Force users to robots and singing aliens, this anime has it all. And of course, the trailer's Lightsaber Umbrella became a big point of discussion when it went live.

Now, fans are eager to see what Star Wars Visions has in store for them. The show will hit Disney+ this September exclusively, so sci-fi and anime lovers can get ready to marathon the anthology. The odds seem to be in favor of Star Wars Visions, so let's hope the ambitious series can stick its landing next month!

What do you think about Star Wars Visions after this new trailer? Will you be watching it when it debuts?