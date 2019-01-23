‘Steven Universe: The Movie’ Reveals Release Window

Steven Universe‘s fifth season may have officially began airing in 2017, but it officially came to a close with the major hour-long special, “Change Your Mind.” Along with bringing the season to an explosive finish, fans were treated to something special.

Originally announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2018, Steven Universe: The Movie will be premiering on Cartoon Network this Fall.

The teaser aired during the Season 5 finale is the same one from when the series initially announced its major movie outing, but there was no confirmation of a release window until recently. There unfortunately is not much to go off of in the teaser either, as it’s almost painfully short.

The teaser trailer for the movie reveals the main Crystal Gem quartet of Steven, Garnet, Pearl, and Amethyst each looking worried as a ruby heart gem spins around. Along with a strange twist on the series’ fantastic musical score, the heart gem also gets flipped completely upside down. The final kicker of the teaser trailer reveals a silhouette for what’s most likely the big baddie of the movie.

With the series already debuting hour-long specials for many of its regular series adventures, the fact that it’s branching out with a movie project hints that this will be a much more ambitious project than ever before. With Steven Universe‘s latest season now over, fans will definitely be keeping their eyes peeled on Cartoon Network this Fall.

Steven Universe was created by Rebecca Sugar, who had previously worked on Adventure Time as a writer and storyboard artist. It first premiered on Cartoon Network in 2013 and has since built a huge fan base for its focus on inclusivity and lovely art and music design.

Season five of the series has just wrapped, but can still be found on Cartoon Network itself and streaming on its mobile app. Steven Universe is described as such:

“The Crystal Gems are a team of magical beings who are the self-appointed guardians of the universe. Half-human, half-Gem hero Steven is the “little brother” of the group. The goofball is learning to save the world using the magical powers that come from his bellybutton and he goes on magical adventures with the rest of the Crystal Gems, even though he’s not as powerful — or smart — as fellow group members Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl. Despite his shortcomings, Steven usually finds a surprising way to save the day.”