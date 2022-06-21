Stranger Things 4 Gets Killer Anime Makeover

Stranger Things fans might be waiting for the second half of Season 4 to hit Netflix next month, but some killer new art has imagined what a full anime makeover for the series could look like! Netflix has been diving further into its own anime projects in recent years, and their efforts have resulted in new takes on classics like Castlevania. But there's also a lot of potential ground they can cover with their own franchises as well as many of them would be surprisingly fitting enough for a full anime adaptation. Stranger Things is a pretty good example of this.

Showing off just how cool a full anime adaptation for Stranger Things could really be, new art from @jvmathi on Instagram has imagined some key moments from Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 in a fully anime style. There's not only one of the more awkward moments of the season as Eleven tries to use her powers (in vain) against some bullies early on in the series, and of course, an anime take on the pivotal moment from Episode 4 that fans have been loving since it hit. Check out the makeovers below:

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 releases with Netflix on July 1st, and you can currently find the first four seasons streaming with the service now to catch up. As for the first volume of the fourth season, ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh noted the following in the official review (which you can check out in full here), "With another month to go before fans can see how this season concludes, there's still a chance to go out on a high note. Much like how the Duffer brothers have claimed this season focuses on more horror, they have also promised that this season will start answering longstanding questions. After seven episodes, we've only been given slivers of information about the overall narrative, with the mysteries solved mostly centered around elements only introduced in this season."

Continuing further with, "Given that Episode 7 runs 98 minutes and with reports that the final two episodes of the season clock in at a combined four hours, there's plenty of time left for the series to provide a satisfying ending, though it's entirely possible it could botch the landing." But what do you think? How did you like the first volume of Stranger Things' fourth season? What are you hoping to see in the final episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!