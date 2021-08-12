Studio Ghibli Is Opening Up a Big Princess Mononoke Q&A

✖

In the large library of legendary anime movies in the roster of Studio Ghibli, one of the most striking was definitely Princess Mononoke, which featured a mystical world that revolved around a young warrior encountering a girl raised by wolves and a setting for man and supernatural to come to blows. While Princess Mononoke was originally released in 1997, it seems that Ghibli is looking to revisit the beautiful story with a question and answer session that will allow fans to see new revelations unearthed that might give us a new outlook on the magical adventure.

Ghibli itself is currently looking to bring its properties to life in a big new way, as the anime producers are currently working on a real-life amusement park that will take some of its biggest properties and allow park-goers to enter into recreations of the properties. Set to open its doors next year, Princess Mononoke will be receiving its own dedicated part of the park that will allow fans to visit a recreation of the village that saw mankind and the world of the gods clash.

Nippon TV has teamed up with Studio Ghibli to allow fans of the legendary animation studio to ask questions about Princess Mononoke, which remains one of the most beloved legendary anime films to date that is currently streaming on HBO Max:

Currently, Studio Ghibli is working on their next movie with "How Do You Live?", an adaptation of a popular Japanese novel. Following Ghibli's first venture into the world of computer-generated animation via Earwig and the Witch, it will be interesting to see what paths Ghibli takes in the future.

