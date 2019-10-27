Studio Ghibli Producer Reveals Surprising Fact About Its Films' Heroines

✖

Studio Ghibli has long made some of the most legendary films in the medium of anime, with the likes of Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and Howl's Moving Castle being but a few of the ever-expanding library of the studio that was helped forged under the watchful eye of animator Hayao Miyazaki. In a recent interview with another of Studio Ghibli's co-founders, Toshio Suzuki, the creator went into detail regarding the creation of Howl's Moving Castle and revealed a surprising fact about the heroines that have helped make Ghibli such a noteworthy studio over the years.

Last year, Ghibli had released another anime film that decided to take a big step in a new direction with three-dimensional animation being used for Earwig And The Witch, which was released late last year during the holiday season. With the next film in Ghibli's library already being worked on "How Do You Live?", an adaptation of a popular Japanese novel in the East, it's clear that the studio that was created by the likes of Suzuki and Miyazaki will continue to have a bright future ahead of it as it weaves stories far different from what we've seen before. With an amusement park in the works and the library of films currently available on HBO Max, Ghibli is definitely continuing to make a name for itself.

In the latest interview with Toshio Suzuki, the co-founder of Studio Ghibli made a note that all of the female protagonists created by Hayao Miyazaki are somewhat based on his mother when she was at a young age because "Miyazaki has a mother complex".

Though Ghibli has received its fair share of awards over the years, it was only in Spirited Away that the animation studio was able to take home an Academy Award for "Best Motion Picture". With Spirited Away being one of the highest-grossing films to be released in Japan, it was only recently dethroned by the juggernaut of the Shonen world in Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

