Exclusive: Win Free Tickets to ‘Pom Poko’ for Ghibli Fest 2018

Are you ready to check out another classic from Studio Ghibli on the big screen? Thanks to GKIDS, ComicBook is giving away tickets to see Pom Poko for Ghibli Fest 2018, and you could be our lucky winner!

If you want to enter for your chance to win, simply fill out the contest embed below or check out the link here. Winners will be contact by GKIDS with their tickets before Pom Poko hits theaters for special screenings on June 17, 18, and 20. You can buy tickets for yourself and see which local theaters near you are participating in Ghibli Fest 2018 through GKIDS here!

Want to know more about Pom Poko? Well, you can check out its synopsis below!

From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away, and Academy Award®-nominated director Isao Takahata, comes an action-packed ecological fable about the clash between nature and human civilization.

The tanuki (raccoon dogs) of Tama Hills find their fun-loving community under attack when their quiet woodlands are threatened by encroaching developers looking to create still more houses and shopping malls. Desperate to survive, the tanuki band together and learn the ancient art of transformation, shape-shifting into a comical variety of humans and spirits as they undertake a last-ditch plan to scare away the humans and save their home, in this deeply-affecting, funny and heartfelt look at what it means to live in the modern world.

