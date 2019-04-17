Studio Ghibli Still Hiring For Hayao Miyazaki’s New Film

When it comes to movie magic, there are studios who do the job better than others. In the U.S., brands like Disney have kept a tight grip on that magic, and Studio Ghibli has done the same in Japan. Now, the anime company is looking to bring in more magicians, so all of you aspiring artists better listen up.

Yes, that’s right. Studio Ghibli is hiring, and it’s looking for fresh talent to help director Hayao Miyazaki with his next film.

For those unaware, the legendary artist is working on yet another film, and Miyazaki has big plans for it. The movie, which is title How Do You Live?, brought the director out of retirement. To get the full film going, Studio Ghibli began hiring animators in 2017, and it seems the company is wanting to bring more talent onboard.

According to the studio’s official website, a new listing has been made for artists. Studio Ghibli is looking to bring in some new digital painters, but the gig does have a few requirements.

For one, applicants must be over 20 years old and have satisfactory Japanese language skills. Of course, the job would require the artists to live in Japan, and preference will be given to artists familiar with Photoshop, Retas, and OpenToonz.

The job also lists details about the gig for hired artists. If you are asked to join Studio Ghibli, it will be a contract position starting October 1 and last at least 1.5 years. Salary will depend on experience, but it starts at $2,234 USD monthly with negotiable working hours. That’s not even mentioning the fact artists will be working on a film helmed by Miyazaki, so aspiring anime artists will want to give this job opening a glance before it gets filled.

