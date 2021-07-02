Studio Ghibli Poll Ranks Its Films' Best Heroines

✖

Studio Ghibli has made itself a legendary studio within the medium of anime, with animated films such as Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Howl's Moving Castle being just a few of the legendary classics that the animation house has created over the years. In a recent poll performed by Grapee, anime fans voted on which heroines created by the studio formed under the watchful eye of Hayao Miyazaki are the best of the bunch, with the studio having brought to life some of the most noteworthy characters in the medium of anime to this day.

The poll's results for Studio Ghibli's biggest female characters read as such:

10.) Madame Gina - Porce Rosso

9.) Satsuki Kusakabe - My Neighbor Totoro

8.) Chihiro Ogino - Spirited Away

7.) Shizuku Tsukishima - Whisper of the Heart

6.) Sophie Hatter - Howl's Moving Castle

5.) Rikako Muto - Ocean Waves

4.) Kiki - Kiki's Delivery Service

3.) San - Princess Mononoke

2.) Sheeta - Castle In The Sky

1.) Nausicaa - Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind

Studio Ghibli has been working hard during the age of the coronavirus pandemic, having released a new film in Earwig And The Witch at the tail end of last year, the studio ventured into a new style of animation that incorporated computer-generated graphics while still maintaining the original feel that the studio created. The studio is also working on a new film in "How Do You Live?", which will adapt the story of a popular novel from Japan's past and will see Hayao Miyazaki taking on a hands-on role.

On top of these animated projects, Studio Ghibli is currently working on creating recreations of some of their top animated projects via an upcoming amusement park which is set to swing open its doors next year. Recreating the environments of Howl's Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, and Kiki's Delivery Service to name a few, it's clear that Ghibli is entering into some unexplored territory with its upcoming theme park.

While Ghibli has created countless movies throughout its history, only one was able to win an Academy Award for "Best Animated Picture," in Spirited Away, which was recently dethroned as the biggest animated movie in Japan thanks to the juggernaut known as Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

Who is your favorite heroine from Ghibli's anime works? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Studio Ghibli.

Via Otaku USA