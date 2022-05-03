Studio Ghibli Theme Park Shares First Reservation Details

✖

Studio Ghibli has certainly earned its place as one of the biggest animation studios around, giving fans classic anime movies such as Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Princess Mononoke to name a few. Now, Ghibli is set to swing open its doors with its first amusement park later this year, and it seems that ticket prices have arrived, giving fans an idea of how much it will cost to visit some Studio Ghibli locales in the real world.

In a recently released breakdown, the upcoming theme park is planning to sell tickets this August that will have adults being able to attend the park as a whole for around $30 USD on weekdays and $35 USD on weekends. On top of these overall prices, park-goers can also gain entry into some unique parts of the park, with Ghibli's Grand Warehouse being a museum-like attraction, and Dodoko Forest and Hill of Youth being forged to recreate locales from My Neighbor Totoro, Whisper of the Heart, and The Cat Returns. The prices for these individual attractions can be seen below:

● Ghibli's Grand Warehouse (weekdays)

Adults: 2,000 yen (US $16)

Children (4 years old-end of elementary school): 1,000 yen

● Ghibli's Grand Warehouse (weekends, holidays)

Adults: 2,500 yen (US $20)

Children: 1,250 yen

● Dondoko Forest

Adults: 1,000 yen (US $8)

Children: 500 yen

● Hill of Youth

Adults: 1,000 yen (US $8)

Children: 500 yen

Currently, Studio Ghibli is working on a new movie that is being touted as the last from legendary director Hayao Miyazaki in "How Do You Live", which will adapt a popular Japanese novel. Ghibli's Theme Park is set to open its doors this fall and it will be interesting to see how the first theme park entirely dedicated to anime will hold up, especially considering how beloved Studio Ghibli has become around the world.

Will you be looking to visit Ghibli's Theme Park in the future? What other anime franchises deserve amusement park attractions of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghibli.

Via Sora News 24